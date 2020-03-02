Brooks Laich shares what it means to be good in bed

When it comes to the room, Brooks Laich It's about opening.

Julianne HoughThe professional husband of ice hockey has not been oblivious to discussing sexuality in recent times. At the close of 2019, the athlete shared that one of his goals for 2020 is to learn more about intimacy and his sexuality. Only this weekend, the How men think The co-host of the podcast attributed to his famous wife the awakening of his interest in the subject.

"When you say that sexuality, culture or society think that it is homosexual or heterosexual. Some people are discovering that, it is fine, but my journey is to discover and learn and discover my capacity for sexual feelings, which in my life have been the list of priorities is very low, "he said, clarifying that exploring his sexuality does not mean whether he is homosexual or heterosexual.

"And now, I have discovered this and … through this program and also through my wife, who is also exploring this, and shared a lot of this with me and has aroused my interest in him."

How Laich elaborated on Help! I suck on dates, he thinks sexuality also changes like you. "You change and evolve and your desires and cravings and your desires and cravings also change," he said. "You will not be the same sexual being that you are the rest of your life."