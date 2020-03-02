Brooks Laich shares what it means to be good in bed

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
When it comes to the room, Brooks Laich It's about opening.
Julianne HoughThe professional husband of ice hockey has not been oblivious to discussing sexuality in recent times. At the close of 2019, the athlete shared that one of his goals for 2020 is to learn more about intimacy and his sexuality. Only this weekend, the How men think The co-host of the podcast attributed to his famous wife the awakening of his interest in the subject.
"When you say that sexuality, culture or society think that it is homosexual or heterosexual. Some people are discovering that, it is fine, but my journey is to discover and learn and discover my capacity for sexual feelings, which in my life have been the list of priorities is very low, "he said, clarifying that exploring his sexuality does not mean whether he is homosexual or heterosexual.
"And now, I have discovered this and … through this program and also through my wife, who is also exploring this, and shared a lot of this with me and has aroused my interest in him."
How Laich elaborated on Help! I suck on dates, he thinks sexuality also changes like you. "You change and evolve and your desires and cravings and your desires and cravings also change," he said. "You will not be the same sexual being that you are the rest of your life."
"You are going to go through different ebbs and flows and that is what I learned in my association is to learn more about that and I don't think it will diminish over time," he said. "I really think you explore further, you reach a different level of connection with that person."
The conversation then changed to what it means for someone to be "good in bed." For Laich, it is "openness and disposition."
"Here's the thing: you are thinking about one thing. They may be thinking about something else. You have cravings, you have desires, they too, and none of us are perfect in this and I am not going to read minds." He continued.
"Do not expect your partner to meet all your needs. They do not know what you are thinking," he said. "Be open. Be honest. Speak for whatever you want."
With more words comes a greater understanding of sexual energy, which Laich considers "the most powerful thing in the world."
"It's the only reason we are here," he said. "However, it is something taboo, what we don't talk about, what we don't explore. We know very little about it and, without a doubt, I'm one of these guys."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.