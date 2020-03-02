Bridal shower travels probably affected by the coronavirus

Season 16 of High school It will be different in more ways than one. In addition to having a thirty-something woman delivering roses, Clare CrawleyThe season may also be one of the first to stay in the United States.
The sources told E! News that international travel for Clare's next season High school are on hold due to health problems related to the outbreak of the coronavirus. This may change as the situation around the now global virus continues to evolve, but as of the moment of publication, the program is discarding planned trips abroad.
Bachelor Nation programs usually send actors on trips around the world. Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor, season 24, he presented trips to Costa Rica, Chile and Peru, as well as an end in Australia. Hannah brownthe season of High school filmed in Scotland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Latvia and Greece.
Pausing international travel is now becoming common for reality shows filming worldwide. CBS announced a temporary production suspension on The amazing career season 33 due to coronavirus concerns. The series filmed three episodes before the production of the globetrotting series was suspended.
"Due to increasing concerns and uncertainty regarding coronavirus worldwide, CBS and producers of The amazing career they have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production in season 33 of the series. All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home, "a CBS spokesman said in a statement." At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus or have shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it. As a precaution, everyone involved in the program will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities. "
They were told High school Production begins in early March. CBS has not yet set a production restart date for The amazing career has been officially announced
High school returns Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC