Bridal shower travels probably affected by the coronavirus

Season 16 of High school It will be different in more ways than one. In addition to having a thirty-something woman delivering roses, Clare CrawleyThe season may also be one of the first to stay in the United States.

The sources told E! News that international travel for Clare's next season High school are on hold due to health problems related to the outbreak of the coronavirus. This may change as the situation around the now global virus continues to evolve, but as of the moment of publication, the program is discarding planned trips abroad.

Bachelor Nation programs usually send actors on trips around the world. Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor, season 24, he presented trips to Costa Rica, Chile and Peru, as well as an end in Australia. Hannah brownthe season of High school filmed in Scotland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Latvia and Greece.