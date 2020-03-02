Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn announces his retirement

Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn is retiring.

After serving more than 35 years in the department, Finn announced on Twitter on Monday that he plans to leave office on March 12.

"It has been an honor to lead and work with the dedicated and civilian staff of the (Boston Fire Department)," said Finn. wrote in a tweet

Finn rose to his position as commissioner in July 2014. He previously served as deputy chief and was the commander of the incident in a nine-alarm fire in Back Bay in March of that year that took the life of Lieutenant Edward Walsh and firefighter Michael Kennedy .

When he appointed Finn to head the city department, Mayor Marty Walsh cited Finn's quick thinking that day, which is credited as probably saving other lives.

Finn wrote on Monday that he will miss the support firefighters receive in his neighborhoods, but he knows that "the men and women who make up the BFD are the best; highly trained professionals who serve with distinction and compassion."

"The trucks and tools are nice, but it is the boots on the ground that make our mission work," he added.

Finn plans to spend more time with his family during retirement, but will also continue in part-time fire services, he said.

"Having climbed the ranks, it has been a rewarding career, although sometimes challenging … Stay safe and protected." wrote. "Thank you all."