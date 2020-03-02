Boom! The leaning tower of Dallas finally falls – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There is no longer one of the most popular Instagram places in Dallas.

The so-called "Dallas Leaning Tower,quot; finally fell today a week after the demolition teams took a wrecking ball after their initial implosion failed a week before that.

Part of the 11-story office building at the corner of North Central Expressway and Haskell Avenue He stood at an angle, despite multiple attempts to knock him down.

“I saw the photos and thought,‘ I have to go see them. I have to go see him, "Eric Martinez told Up News Info 11 News last week.

The failure of the implosion became a sensation on the Internet when crowds gathered to see the frozen building in the middle of the demolition. The stubborn remains were the central axis that contained the elevator and the stairs.

Simply put, people love a fun twist. Many could relate to the building figuratively by taking a position, in this case, with those trying to tear it down. literally.

A nuisance to some, the Leaning Tower struggled for many who wanted it to stay.

“We had to come and take our picture with her leaning, just like the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Now we have ours. We think he should stay, ”said Kelley Breeding last week.