Boeing shares images of CMV-22B's first flight – Defense Blog

On Monday, US aerospace giant Boeing has shared images of the first flight of The newest version of the Navy Osprey aircraft.

The CMV-22B is the last. V22 variant and will be based on the North Island Naval Air Station in San Diego and the Norfolk Naval Air Station.

The Navy selected the Bell Boeing CMV-22B Osprey to replace the C-2A greyhound fleet. Bell Boeing will deliver 48 of the tiltrotor aircraft.

The CMV-22B will be able to transport up to 6,000 pounds of cargo and / or personnel in a range of 1,150 nautical miles. This extended range is due to the addition of two new 60-gallon tanks installed on the wing for an additional 120 gallons of fuel and the sponson front tanks were redesigned for additional capacity.

The CMV-22B variant has a high frequency radio beyond the line of sight, a public address system for passengers and an improved lighting system for cargo loading. The aircraft will also be able to internally transport the power module of the F-35C Lightning II engine.

CMV-22B is programmed to achieve initial operational capacity in 2021.