Bodene Thompson of Toronto Wolfpack avoids suspension | Rugby League News

Bodene Thompson of Toronto Wolfpack is free to face Leeds Rhinos on Thursday

Toronto forward Bodene Thompson has avoided suspension after his dismissal for hitting during his team's defeat in the Super League 32-0 against St Helens.

The former Warrington oar received a red card for a shoulder load at Matty Lees at 67 minutes from Saturday's game at Halliwell Jones Stadium and the Rugby Football League match review panel considered it a minor grade A offense. .

That means he will be free for the selection for the Super League game in Leeds Rhinos on Thursday, live on Sky Sports

St. Helens prostitute Aaron Smith was banned from a match for making dangerous contact with Wolfpack player Adam Sidlow in the same match and will miss Friday's home game against Huddersfield.

The Huddersfield player, Suaia Matagi, will also miss that game after receiving a penalty notice for a match for a grade B trip on the side of Wigan Bevan French during the defeat of his team 42-10 against the Warriors on Sunday.

However, the Giants captain, Aidan Sezer, avoided any additional punishment for the high tack that earned him a spell in the sin container during that game after the panel ruled it was a grade A crime.

Another Huddersfield player, Jake Wardle, received a warning for a dangerous tackle, while Warrington's second rower, Ben Murdoch-Masila, told him that his yellow card for a high tackle on Alex Mellor in the 36-0 loss of His team in Leeds was enough. punishment.