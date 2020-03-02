Home Local News Blue Bell presents the new ice cream "Cookie dough overload,quot; with brown...

Blue Bell presents the new ice cream "Cookie dough overload,quot; with brown sugar, fudge and chocolate chips – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Blue Bell presents the new ice cream "Cookie dough overload" with brown sugar, fudge and chocolate chips - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
%MINIFYHTML3b9edb416875a2148c25afeba5e4c10511% %MINIFYHTML3b9edb416875a2148c25afeba5e4c10512%

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The new flavor of Blue Bell takes cookie dough to the next level.

Cookie Dough Overload is made with three flavors of cookie dough.

%MINIFYHTML3b9edb416875a2148c25afeba5e4c10513%%MINIFYHTML3b9edb416875a2148c25afeba5e4c10514%

It is made with vanilla ice cream and hints of brown sugar loaded with chocolate chip dough, peanut butter cookie dough and pieces of chocolate cookie dough.

%MINIFYHTML3b9edb416875a2148c25afeba5e4c10515% %MINIFYHTML3b9edb416875a2148c25afeba5e4c10516%

The new flavor is available in half gallon and half liter sizes for a limited time.

(credit: Blue Bell)

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©