Black Lives Matter protests outside the home of LA DA Jackie Lacey in Granada Hills – Up News Info Los Angeles

GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA) – Black Lives Matter protested in front of the Granada Hills home of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey on Monday morning.

The early morning protest, which included protesters in the driveway with signs, megaphones and chairs, is calling Lacey out to have a community meeting. Police were called to the area and they are waiting.

Lacey, the first black and female district attorney in Los Angeles, is in a tight race for re-election.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it arrives.