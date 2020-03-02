Biden backed by Buttigieg and Klobuchar in Dallas before Super Tuesday

Joe Biden is backed by two recent primary opponents in Dallas on Monday night, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, and is also expected to be backed by another former opponent, the Texas native son Beto O & # 39; Rourke. The measure unifies most moderates in the race behind Biden on the eve of Super Tuesday, when 14 states go to the polls.

"I am looking for a president to get the best out of each of us," Buttigieg said in support of Biden at a rally in Dallas. "And I am encouraging everyone who was part of my campaign to join me, because we have found that leader."



%MINIFYHTMLccd2223189ae1f7dfb2adeaddd4da32911% %MINIFYHTMLccd2223189ae1f7dfb2adeaddd4da32912%

Buttigieg appeared with Biden a day after the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, he finished his presidential offer.

2020 primary and democratic assemblies ›

More in 2020 Primary and democratic assemblies



Amy Klobuchar, who finished his own campaign Earlier on Monday, he is also expected to appear with Biden and announce his support on Monday night.

In a interview With Up News Info News on Monday, Biden said he had spoken to Buttigieg and encouraged him to "stay engaged," but said he had not asked for his support.

The backing of Buttigieg and Klobuchar comes in the middle of the two most fluid days so far in the 14-month Democratic presidential race, as the moderate or established victory of the party seeks to quickly unite behind Biden. The decisive victory of the former vice president in the South Carolina primary on Saturday was seen as a strong signal that African Americans, the most loyal bloc of Democratic voters, prefer to emerge as the party's election.

Bernie Sanders, who leads the polls in Texas and California, the two most important states that voted on Tuesday, responded to the avalanche of backups for Biden, saying: "From day one, we have been assuming the establishment." He added: "No wonder they don't want me to be president."

Texas is one of the 14 states that went to the polls on Tuesday, the most important day of the primary calendar. A Up News Info News Battleground Tracker Survey Last week, Senator Bernie Sanders had a four-point advantage over Biden in the state of Lonestar, where 228 delegates are at stake.