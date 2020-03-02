(Up News Info SF) – After a wild weekend in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, a new Up News Info News poll shows that former Vice President Joe Biden made profits in California before the state supermarkets in Super Tuesday.

The Up News Info News / YouGov poll of 1,411 likely voters in the Democratic primary shows that Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont continues to have a double-digit lead in California, with 31 percent support. Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden has risen in second place, with 19 percent, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is in third place, with 18 percent.

A survey published last week by the UC Berkeley Institute for Government Studies showed the former vice president with 8 percent support, behind Sanders, Warren, the former mayor of New York City and businessman Michael Bloomberg and the former mayor from South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg. Another survey by Change Research / KQED published last week had Biden 12 percent behind Sanders and Warren.

Up News Info News estimated that Sanders would give up almost half of the mass delegate award in California, while Biden and Warren split the remaining delegates.

Biden, who had been fighting in the first competitions in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, recovered after defeating Sanders in South Carolina by a wide margin, catapulting Biden to second place in the delegate count. In the hours after Biden's victory, Buttigieg, along with billionaire from the Bay Area Tom Steyer, suspended their campaigns.

The California Democratic primary voter poll was conducted February 27-29. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.

Super Tuesday in California is full of suspense, as many California voters have not yet returned their ballots.

According to Political Data Inc., of the 16 million ballots that have been mailed, only 3.3 million have been returned until Monday morning.

With millions of Californians waiting until the last minute, along with the expected high participation and a series of changes to expand voter participation, the results may not be fully known for days.

California is among more than a dozen states and territories that hold primaries on Tuesday. The polls are open from 7 a.m. at 8 p.m.