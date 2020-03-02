The British Horse Race Authority said the industry's steering group would continue to contact the government about the threat of the coronavirus after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was "the usual thing,quot; on Monday.

With the Cheltenham Festival now just over a week, four more people have been diagnosed with the virus in England, which brings the total number of cases in the United Kingdom to 40. The medical director, Professor Chris Whitty, said that the four patients had recently traveled from Italy.

After an emergency meeting in Cobra, where ministers met to discuss a "battle plan,quot; to be published on Tuesday, Johnson said the spread of the coronavirus will likely become "more significant,quot; for the United Kingdom in the coming days. .

However, he said that closing schools and banning mass meetings would only be taken by scientific advice, adding: "We cannot forget that the most useful thing we can do to support the NHS is to wash our hands, twice for Happy Birthday, with Hot water.

"It is very important that people continue (doing) that and that they dedicate themselves to business as usual."

In response to the Prime Minister's comments, a statement by the BHA said: "After its Cobra meeting, the Government has reiterated today its position that business should continue as usual throughout the country, and that it should be followed Focusing on following your advice on controlling the spread of the disease.

"The industry management group is coordinating the exchange of this government council with the participants of the sport.

"The steering group remains in regular and continuous contact with the Government and continues to consider a wide range of scenarios so that we can act quickly in case the situation changes."

This week, three racing meetings will be held in France behind closed doors in response to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Some important sporting events have already been affected: the Irish Six Nations match against Italy was canceled and the Chinese Grand Prix, which was scheduled for April, was also canceled.