Bernie Sanders gets strong support in San Jose before Super Tuesday – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Presidential Democratic leader Bernie Sanders made a stop in San Jose on Sunday and was greeted with enormously strong support.

It was the second time Sanders arrived in San José, the first being his 2016 presidential campaign. His supporters in South Bay loved him back then and it seems that many of them still do.

"I have spoken to many groups. This is the loudest group I have ever heard!" Sanders told the crowd. He delivered his standard speech about a capacity crowd in the South Hall Tent in downtown San Jose, covering old issues of abortion and arms control of the Democratic Party.

But some of the strongest applause came when the senator said it would make education a top priority. "And if Congress can grant tax exemptions to billionaires under the Trump administration, under our administration, we will cancel all student debt!" Sanders shouted cheerfully.

For students like Tessa Diamond, Sanders is inspiring. "He talks about our interests, wants a free university for everyone, wants a better future for the United States and is one of the few candidates that offers hope for the future," Diamond said.

Sanders also made bold promises to change immigration laws on his first day in office, and said he will sign an executive order to restore the legal status of 1.8 million youth and their parents who are eligible for DACA.

For the supporter Mónica Cárdenas, signing an executive order of this type would be monumental.

"People like me, who have been living here all their lives and know nothing more than living in the United States," Cárdenas said.

The teachers were also attracted to Sanders, and Sarah Leduff explained why. “For young people, for myself as a millennium, for my students, we are tired of the same as always. We are tired of the status quo. We want a change that is big and not just one more incremental change, ”he said.

But Sanders was not shy in explaining why he was in California before the state’s primary criticism on Super Tuesday. "The candidate who wins here in California will probably be the Democratic candidate!" he said.

San Jose state political science professor Melinda Jackson says candidates must exceed the 15% threshold to get delegates from California.

"As a leader, Bernie Sanders is definitely going to exceed 15%, but he's not sure how many other candidates will." Therefore, it has the potential to compete with a large number of delegates in California that will place it far ahead in the national delegates count, ”said Jackson.