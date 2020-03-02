Ben Affleck serves dishes in his platinum blonde hair that goes viral

%MINIFYHTML0d4ef6de079644ab77337fbd0f1f149113% %MINIFYHTML0d4ef6de079644ab77337fbd0f1f149114%

If there is someone who does everything possible to enter the character, it is Ben Affleck.

%MINIFYHTML0d4ef6de079644ab77337fbd0f1f149115% %MINIFYHTML0d4ef6de079644ab77337fbd0f1f149116%

At the end of February, Affleck appeared in the headlines after a photo of him on the set for the historic thriller. The last duel He made rounds on social networks. Why did it cause such a fuss, you ask? Well, in addition to Affleck dressed in his fourteenth century fit, he was also shaking platinum blonde hair.

Now, he is telling E! News what he Really He thinks his platinum blonde hair goes viral. During the premiere on the red carpet of his next movie The way back, the 47-year-old actor had the funniest reaction when asked about the funny blonde images that circulated on social networks.

"What the hell! I can't believe the blonde hair photos," Affleck said. "I haven't even seen the (photos). I'm nervous because there are good ones … from the right angle … I look a bit as if (Draco) Malfoy (from Harry Potter) grew up and had a hard life and grew a goatee ".