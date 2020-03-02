Ben Affleck serves dishes in his platinum blonde hair that goes viral

CREDIT
If there is someone who does everything possible to enter the character, it is Ben Affleck.
At the end of February, Affleck appeared in the headlines after a photo of him on the set for the historic thriller. The last duel He made rounds on social networks. Why did it cause such a fuss, you ask? Well, in addition to Affleck dressed in his fourteenth century fit, he was also shaking platinum blonde hair.
Now, he is telling E! News what he Really He thinks his platinum blonde hair goes viral. During the premiere on the red carpet of his next movie The way back, the 47-year-old actor had the funniest reaction when asked about the funny blonde images that circulated on social networks.
"What the hell! I can't believe the blonde hair photos," Affleck said. "I haven't even seen the (photos). I'm nervous because there are good ones … from the right angle … I look a bit as if (Draco) Malfoy (from Harry Potter) grew up and had a hard life and grew a goatee ".
But leaving aside the viral moments, Affleck also talked about his role in The way back, in which he plays a widow, former basketball star who struggles with addiction and tries to return as a basketball coach.
When asked if the role was "cathartic,quot; for the actor, Affleck replied: "Yes, definitely. There are things in this movie that are very close to my own life, you know, a recovering alcoholic: this character has reached a very difficult point, his life, where he only drinks too much … is unhappy and has gone through personal trauma. "
He added: "And with some of them I can identify myself, and others, I use my imagination."
More recently, Affleck talked about his long battle against alcoholism and the effects it has had on his family.
In an interview with ABC News & # 39; Diane SawyerAffleck said: "I really don't want my children to pay for my sins. Or to be afraid of me, which is one of the hard parts of being an alcoholic's son. You think: & # 39; What happens if my dad has Drunk? What if he does something stupid? What happens if he ends up in TMZ and is in my news source and other children see him? "
Affleck also told the New York Times In an interview he is doing his "very, very better and I hope it is so, it has to be good enough. I have to do it. I really have no choice. I have to be the man I want to be at this point. I have no more space for failures of that kind. "
And it seems that it is on its way. Affleck also shared with E! News on the red carpet that he feels he has grown a lot as an actor.
"I watch some of my previous films and I think of God, that doesn't feel like I feel now as an actor. I feel much more connected to my real feelings and I bring them in a movie," he explained. "I hope to have the opportunity to make films like this, they are much more satisfying at the end of the day when you go home, you feel that you have really traveled, you feel that you have really experienced something instead of simply hitting the target and saying a joke or knocking out to a bad boy or something like that. "
The way back Arrives in theaters on March 6, 2020.
