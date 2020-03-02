Ben Affleck is seen running on the red carpet at the premiere

After talking about his struggles with sobriety during his recent press tour, Ben Affleck looks happier and healthier than ever. The 47-year-old singer walked the red carpet last weekend at the premiere of his new movie. The way back in Regal LA Live, and he looked elegant in a dark brown suit with a buttoned white shirt and dress shoes.

Affleck opted for a small stubble on his face while smiling for the cameras while posing on the red carpet. Early in the day, he attended a Los Angeles Clippers game to coincide with the release of his new film where he plays a middle-aged basketball coach named Jack Cunningham who is fighting alcoholism and divorce.

Ben Affleck attends the premiere of "The Way Back,quot; by Warner Bros Pictures, 01.03.2020 pic.twitter.com/az8OEPrcSv – the best of ben affleck (@BstOfAffleck) March 2, 2020

As fans know, Affleck has had his own public struggles with alcoholism and has gone through his own public divorce. Recently told the AP that attending rehab meetings and anonymous alcoholics definitely had an impact on their performance.

"I don't know all the answers," Affleck admitted. "I am only an expert in my own failures. But the more expert you become in your own failures, interestingly, the less likely you are to repeat them, I discovered. This is how my life has been improving."

the League of Justice Star added that he now has a better relationship with his children (Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, 8, which he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner) than three years ago. Affleck also believes that he is a better actor and a more interesting person because most of the growth comes from pain.

The Oscar winner also pointed out that when you succeed and all your dreams come true, you never tell yourself that you have to change something. Only when you hit an obstacle do you tell yourself that you must be really honest.

Affleck says that one of the most moving things he has stayed with him in his quest to stop drinking is the desire for freedom, so he can be responsible to his children.

Ben Affleck says that The way back It was hard to do and sometimes painful and embarrassing. He says there were times when he couldn't believe his life had any similarity to the story. However, sometimes feeling those feelings again allows you to purge them a bit and free yourself.

"I would not want it mainly for my children and because it caused them pain, which would give anything to change," says Affleck. "But I can't change the past. I can leave today. I can make sure I'm fine today. That's what I have. I'm a guy that's fine today."

The way back is from the filmmaker Gavin O’Connor, and stars Affleck, Janina Gavankar, Michaela Watkins, Brandon Wilson, Charles Lott Jr, Melvin Gregg and Will Ropp. The movie hits theaters across the country on March 6.



