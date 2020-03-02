Becker H.S. Brayden Weber fighter recovers after collapsing head-on in state tournament – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML04a9b73b18db93be0c7499b53a9f520e11% %MINIFYHTML04a9b73b18db93be0c7499b53a9f520e12%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Becker fighter is recovering at home Monday night after a terrifying moment during Saturday's State Wrestling Tournament.

After his 220-pound semifinal match, Brayden Weber collapsed while exiting the mat. His heart stopped and the first responders had to perform CPR to save his life.

"It's something like a father you never want to see, your son in a position where you can't help," said Sara Waytashek, Brayden's mother.

Weber was at a state finals match. But at the beginning of his semifinal match, he and his opponent clashed with heads. He was authorized to continue fighting, but he never felt good.

"I knew something was very wrong because I never get so tired," Weber said. "The last thing I remember is that he cradled me and was on his back and I passed out after that."

As he left the mat after the game, Weber collapsed, with his face first.

Fortunately, the same doctor who checked him for a concussion was there and performed CPR, saving Weber's life. He was rushed to the Regions Hospital. By Saturday night he began to feel like himself again.

“I feel totally normal. I feel that nothing really happened, ”said Weber.

Weber's family says the good news is that the initial results of their test showed nothing bad. But it's still frustrating not knowing what happened.

You still have to take a stress test that will hopefully give you some answers. Meanwhile, hundreds of messages of support have arrived. His opponents even honored him in the medal post after the tournament.

“That was really a great gesture from all of them and things like that. But support across the state has been crazy, ”said Weber.

And on Monday afternoon he met and thanked the doctor who helped save his life.

“They had to share a very long and meaningful hug. And that was amazing, ”said Waytashek.

Weber is also a prominent soccer player. He says he will definitely return to the soccer field in the fall and the fight mattress next winter.