Bay Area Schools Prepare Response to Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – County and state health officials in California are struggling to develop specific coronavirus response plans in case the expanding outbreak affects schools and universities across the state.

In the absence of specific guidelines and guidance from health officials, The Healdsburg School, a private K-8 institution in Sonoma County, closed its doors after an adult connected to the school had close contact with a patient diagnosed with the virus.

“We are choosing to close the school for today while we wait for an official public health response. We want to make sure that we are following the recommended protocols to ensure the well-being of our community, ”Tanya Bruno, Director of Operations for the school, wrote to parents.

Dr. Celeste Philip, Sonoma County Health Officer, said the school is doing a thorough environmental cleanup before opening Tuesday.

The closure highlights the challenges for schools posed by the rapidly expanding public health crisis. Jennie Snyder, deputy superintendent of the Sonoma County Office of Education, said she does not know the specific protocols of Healdsburg School, since it is not among the county's school districts.

All the other schools in the county remained open, Snyder said.

A spokesman for the San Jose Unified School District says they believe it would be premature to close schools without known cases or exposure to the virus among their school community. The district sent a letter to parents urging them to keep sick children at home and emphasizing the importance of washing their hands and disinfecting surfaces.

Melinda Landua, Health and Family Services Manager for the school system, says school nurses monitor any increase in absences or illnesses in a classroom. Landua says he sends specially trained cleaning teams to clean those classrooms.

“Our nurses are monitoring. And then they will send me the list and I will use disinfection equipment for the site based on need, "Landua said.

Landua says the school system will follow the example of the county health department if a student, a staff member or a parent were positive in the disease test. However, a spokesman for the health department said they were still in the process of developing quarantine protocols for schools.

"I suppose you would have to quarantine the classroom and then go from there. I mean it would be difficult to quarantine an entire school," said Father Alfred Valdez.

Meanwhile, parents and school leaders hope that the precautions they take now prevent the spread of the disease later.

“We tell our daughter to wash her hands continuously. We have been sending it with hand sanitizer in your backpack. We're just trying to be as prepared as possible, "said Father Mike Diaz.

