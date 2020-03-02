Bad Bunny talks about activism, new album and how he got his name: Look!

Bad bunny it's on top of the world (and rightfully so)

The Latin superstar, who is nominated for the incredible Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 by 2020, stopped at E! Daily pop On Monday to talk about his new album, activism and much more.

%MINIFYHTML0ffe4fb295823c4e5a614e25f6702d4111% %MINIFYHTML0ffe4fb295823c4e5a614e25f6702d4112%

"I feel so good, I feel amazing. I am very happy," said the singer of "Ignorants,quot; Justin Sylvester Y Erin Lim. "I think I am in the happiest moment of my career. So I am enjoying the process."

The singer, born Benito Martínez Occasion, revealed the adorable origin story of his stage name with proof of an adorable childhood photo. "Bad Bunny, that name comes from a photo as a child. I think he was six years old," he said before showing a beautiful photo of himself in a white bunny costume. "I was so angry. That was Easter day at school and the teacher picked me up to dress me."