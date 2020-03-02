Bad Bunny talks about activism, new album and how he got his name: Look!

Bad bunny it's on top of the world (and rightfully so)
The Latin superstar, who is nominated for the incredible Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 by 2020, stopped at E! Daily pop On Monday to talk about his new album, activism and much more.
"I feel so good, I feel amazing. I am very happy," said the singer of "Ignorants,quot; Justin Sylvester Y Erin Lim. "I think I am in the happiest moment of my career. So I am enjoying the process."
The singer, born Benito Martínez Occasion, revealed the adorable origin story of his stage name with proof of an adorable childhood photo. "Bad Bunny, that name comes from a photo as a child. I think he was six years old," he said before showing a beautiful photo of himself in a white bunny costume. "I was so angry. That was Easter day at school and the teacher picked me up to dress me."
Bad Bunny also talked about his recent Tonight show performance in which he honored Alexa Negron Luciano, a transgender woman who was murdered at her home in Puerto Rico.
"The moment I felt I wanted to say something about it and I did it. It's about … from my heart," he said, adding that it is always "so important,quot; to spread awareness about the problems that occur in Puerto Rico .
As for his newly released album YHLQMDLGBad Bunny said: "It's a happy album to dance and have fun."
When he asked Erin and Justin about the meaning of their album title, Justin surprised the singer with the correct answer translated from Spanish to English: "I can do what I want."
"It's how I feel now in my life, in my music, that I can do whatever I want," he added. "You can do whatever you want."
