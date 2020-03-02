Avalanche goalkeeper Pavel Francouz was named the third star of the NHL week

Another week, another honor for Pavel Francouz de la avalancha.

The Colorado goalkeeper was named the third star of the NHL week on Monday after going 3-0-0 with a saving percentage of .946 and an average of 2.00 goals against.

Francouz, 29, was named the first star in the league last week after leading the Avs to a 3-0-1 record. He is on a winning streak of six games entering Monday's game.

In the season, he has a record of 19-5-3 with a 2.24 GAA and a savings percentage of .929.

