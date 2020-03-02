Avalanche beat Red Wings 2-1, extending two winning streaks

DETROIT – Make it a good nine.

Captain Gabe Landeskog resisted a blunt blow while making a pass that made Logan O & # 39; Connor jump for a separatist goal in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Monday night for his seventh consecutive victory, the highest of the season.

Better yet, it was the ninth consecutive victory of the Avs, a club record.

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the avalanche. Anthony Mantha had the only goal for Detroit.

With the score tied at 1, Landeskog was right within his own blue line when he received a hit from the Robby Fabbri of Detroit. When they registered him, Landeskog threw an ice pass to O'Connor, who was behind the defense on the other blue line.

O’Connor entered and beat goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier for his second goal of the season. Mantha became a goal-mouth fight to open the scoring in the first, but the avalanche matched before the end of the period. Ryan Graves took a shot that slipped through Bernier, and Namestnikov kicked the disc in the fold and then put it into the net with his stick.

The Red Wings are 3-18-2 in their last 23 games.

Colorado beat Detroit 21-10 in the first two periods. The Red Wings pressured occasionally in the third, but goalkeeper Michael Hutchinson, the fifth Colorado player to play that position this season (also a club record), did enough to stop them. Hutchinson finished with 17 saves.

Rookie defender Avalanche Cale Makar withdrew from the game with an upper body injury. It is considered day by day.