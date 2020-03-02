Avalanche beat Red Wings 2-1, extending two winning streaks

Matilda Coleman
DETROIT – Make it a good nine.

Captain Gabe Landeskog resisted a blunt blow while making a pass that made Logan O & # 39; Connor jump for a separatist goal in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Monday night for his seventh consecutive victory, the highest of the season.

Better yet, it was the ninth consecutive victory of the Avs, a club record.

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the avalanche. Anthony Mantha had the only goal for Detroit.

With the score tied at 1, Landeskog was right within his own blue line when he received a hit from the Robby Fabbri of Detroit. When they registered him, Landeskog threw an ice pass to O'Connor, who was behind the defense on the other blue line.

