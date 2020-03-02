Authorities are responding to a shooting that took place inside the Trick Daddy & # 39; s restaurant in Miami (Exclusive details)

Roommates, the authorities are responding. A shooting that took place inside the Trick Daddy's restaurant in Miami!

According to an eyewitness on the scene, we were told that a man ran into Sunday's Eatery in Miami and began firing a gun. From now on, our witness can confirm that a person was injured. The victim has not yet been identities and is not immediately free of his condition!

While Trick Daddy is the owner of the restaurant, it is unclear whether he was in the establishment or not at the time of the shooting.

Stay with us as the story unfolds, Roomies, and keep everyone involved in your prayers!