Australian Ellyse Perry doubts the semifinals of the T20 World Cup | Cricket News







Ellyse Perry hurt her hamstring tendon against New Zealand in Melbourne

The Australian all-terrain Ellyse Perry is a doubt for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury.

Perry was helped off the field during Monday's four-run victory over New Zealand in Melbourne, a result that ensured the progression of the Southern Stars to the last four and knocked out the White Ferns.

Four-time champion Australia will face South Africa or England in Sydney on Thursday and captain Meg Lanning is confident that her team can cope if Perry is ruled out.

"Ellyse has been a massive part of our team and team for a long time and you can't replace it," Lanning said. "But we have 15 players here who can do a job and you need a team to win a World Cup."

It is really unfortunate for her to have to leave. She is a really tough player and we just have to see what develops in the next few days. Meg Lanning on Ellyse Perry's injury

"You cannot trust one or two players and use the same 11 players in each game. We will have to use the depth we have, unfortunately that is just the reality of elite sport."

"We will have to wait and see what happens, but I have full confidence that whoever enters can play a role. We will simply have to overcome it and maybe play a little differently, but that's fine. You have to adapt."

Australia registered 155-5 in Junction Oval, Beth Mooney with 60 points, before Georgia Wareham and Megan Schutt each claimed three wickets each to limit New Zealand to 151-7.

"(The victory over New Zealand) was our best tournament so far. I don't think we can be better positioned for the semifinals."

"We were under the bomb with the ball a bit, but I think we handled it extremely well to overcome the line against a very good New Zealand team."

Georgia Wareham (R) took three wickets in Australia's four-run victory over New Zealand

"Our first challenge for this tournament was to leave the group stage and having done it now is certainly a pleasant feeling."

Australia finished second in Group A, behind India, and will now face the winners of Group B in the second semifinal on Thursday.

England is leading Group B at this time, but South Africa will overcome it if the Proteas beat the West Indies on Tuesday.

Watch the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup live from 3.30 am Thursday at Sky Sports Cricket.