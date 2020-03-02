Australia in T20 World Cup semifinals after knocking out New Zealand | Cricket News

Bangladesh finishes in the bottom of Group A after the defeat of nine wicket against Sri Lanka





Georgia Wareham and Alyssa Healy celebrate a wicket in Australia's victory over New Zealand

Australia The women reached the semifinals of the T20 World Cup once again after seeing New Zealand in their winning showdown takes everything in Melbourne.

The Meg Lanning team qualified for at least the last four of the first six T20 World Cups and did that seven with a four-run victory over their Trans-Tasman rivals in Oval Junction on Monday. SCOREKEEPER

New Zealand reached 81-2 in the search for 156 to reach the semifinals for the fifth time, but Australia's nerves relaxed when Georgia Wareham (3-17) made Sophie Devine (31) and Maddy Green (28) lose the equilibrium. , having previously expelled Suzie Bates (14) lbw in review.

Megan Schutt (3-28) then atoned for leaving Green to Nicola Carey in a 16-race race, 15th by firing Amelia Kerr (2) and Hayley Jensen (0) from successive deliveries and then eliminating Anna Peterson (9) in its end since the White Ferns could only gather 151-7.

Katey Martin (37th of 18) crushed Ashleigh Gardner by four and six of the last two balls of the game to reduce the margin of defeat.

An emotional Ellyse Perry leaves the field with a suspected hamstring injury

Australia finished second in Group A and will now face the winners of Group B, which could still be England, in Thursday's semifinals at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

However, the South Stars have concerns about injuries to Ellyse Perry, with the all-terrain limping in the middle of the New Zealand chase with an apparent hamstring injury.

Perry (21 of 15) and Rachael Haynes (19th of 8) helped Australia plunder 33 runs from their last three overs after top scorer Beth Mooney (60 of 50) had fallen to Peterson (2-31).

Beth Mooney scored 60 for Australia in Junction Oval

Mooney's half century was his eighth half century T20I and the second in a row after his undefeated 81 against Bangladesh in Canberra on Thursday.

In the battle to avoid the wooden spoon in Group A, Sri Lanka beaten Bangladesh for nine wickets to condemn their opponents to the lowest point.

Both sides entered the competition with three losses of three, but it was Sri Lanka who dominated in Melbourne, restricting Bangladesh to 91-8 and reaching their goal with 27 extra balls. SCOREKEEPER

Shashikala Siriwardena retired from international cricket with style

Shashikala Siriwardena, a player from Sri Lanka, won 4-16 in her last game before retiring, as she exceeded 200 international wickets.

Hasini Perera (39th), Chamari Atapattu (30) and Anushka Sanjeewani (16th) were the only batters required in the chase, as Sri Lanka finished fourth in Group A.

See more T20 World Cup actions live at Sky Sports Cricket on Tuesday, with Pakistan vs. Thailand (3.30 a.m.) followed by the West Indies vs. South Africa (7.30 a.m.).