AT,amp;T TV now available nationwide with Android TV decoder and a two-year contract

AT,amp;T TV will launch across the country today after initially launching into more than a dozen markets last year. The subscription television service, which should not be confused with AT,amp;T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now), is based on a contract, which is a departure from the freedom you get with monthly broadcast TV applications like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV. Signing up for a two-year contract offers you an Android TV decoder and a remote control very similar to a cable (with a Google Assistant button).

AT,amp;T is trying to position AT,amp;T TV as its best TV streaming experience; it's more for people looking for a best Cable / satellite alternative than a cheaper one. This is basically AT,amp;T's next move as it advances from DirecTV, which continues to bleed customers every quarter as more consumers cut the cable. Along with live television, you can install applications such as Netflix, Disney Plus and others from the Google Play Store or control smart home devices with the remote control enabled with the Assistant. Chromecast support is also integrated.

You can watch AT,amp;T TV in the box when you are in front of your TV, and there is also an AT,amp;T TV application for iOS, iPadOS and Android. The configuration is quite simple. Plug the box into the HDMI port of your TV, enter your Wi-Fi information, log in with your AT,amp;T TV credentials and then start watching. Everything will feel familiar to cable / satellite converters: the remote control has number buttons, with a channel guide that adheres closely to DirecTV lists. But here, everything is transmitted on the web.

The "home screen,quot; of AT,amp;T TV's personalized Android TV experience is always live television. Each time you turn it on, it will recover from the last channel you were on. Again, very similar to a cable, and that is really a touch that I appreciate. Must search Live television can make things feel disjointed.

On its own, AT,amp;T TV starts at $ 49.99 per month. Here is the list of channels of the company so you can see what is offered in each package. The basic "entertainment,quot; package includes local broadcast channels, ESPN, AMC, HGTV, FX, USA. UU. And a good selection of other cable networks. Sports fans will want to advance to the mid-level "choice,quot; channel package ($ 54.99), which adds regional sports networks, like all that YouTube TV has just lost, and others like YES Network. The company is promoting a package offer that includes gigabit home Internet (where available) and AT,amp;T TV for a combined total of $ 80 per month. With all plans, HBO is included for free during the first three months, but you will have to pay after that to keep it.

But here is something to keep in mind: AT,amp;T TV prices rise dramatically after 12 months of service. Entertainment ranges from $ 49.99 to $ 93; The election goes to $ 110; Xtra at $ 124; and Ultimate at $ 135. You must also deal with an activation fee and early termination fees if you cancel the service before your service contract ends. (The ETF is $ 15 for each month that is still in your contract). If you have YouTube TV or something similar, these could be ugly memories of cable days. And since you are stuck in that two-year deal, there really is no way to avoid the substantial price increase.

So what is the point? Well, AT,amp;T is sending a message of simplicity. You can search live TV, content on demand and streaming applications from a central location without having to change the HDMI ports or juggle the remote controls. "For example, you can easily switch between a live basketball game, Netflix, YouTube or listen to music on Pandora or Spotify," the company wrote in its press release. Unfortunately, there are holes in that selection of applications, with Amazon Prime Video and Hulu not available in the box. Immediately, AT,amp;T is not fulfilling its vision.

The included cloud DVR allows you to save up to 500 hours of programs and movies, although the content is deleted after 90 days. AT,amp;T TV allows up to three simultaneous broadcasts, so a couple of people can stream live TV away from home when someone is also watching on the couch. I have been testing the box for the past few days, and so far I have had a fairly pleasant experience with the service. The general interface and menus are easy to navigate, and there is an outdated channel grid if that is your preference for navigating the channels. When you don't want to bother to take out the guide, you can tell the Google Assistant to tune in to a certain network by name, which mostly works decently.

I will spend more time with AT,amp;T TV over the next few weeks, and the company has said that HBO Max will see a deep integration into the experience once it launches in May. But does AT,amp;T TV make sense if you are already satisfied with a different Internet TV service on your Roku or other streaming device? Certainly not. It is especially difficult to justify those post-promotion prices compared to other TV streaming applications, which are around $ 50 per month at this time. AT,amp;T expects AT,amp;T TV to come out as a next-generation replacement for cable and satellite and help stop their video losses, but price-conscious consumers may not seriously consider the service compared to the cheaper competition. AT,amp;T has done well to make live TV the centerpiece of AT,amp;T TV, but fundamentally the end result is not so far from subscribing to YouTube TV on an Nvidia Shield.