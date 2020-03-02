At least 50 killed in attacks by & # 39; bandits & # 39; in northern Nigeria | News

At least 50 people were killed in multiple attacks by armed bandits in villages in an area of ​​northern Nigeria plagued by theft of cattle and kidnappings, local officials said on Monday.

The sources said that about 100 armed assailants stormed the villages of Kerawa, Zareyawa and Minda in the state of Kaduna at dawn on Sunday, shot the faithful when they left a mosque to pray in the morning before killing the residents and burn and loot houses.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML2aadc53d30756401d75bf32c02532c5811% %MINIFYHTML2aadc53d30756401d75bf32c02532c5812%

"So far 50 bodies have been recovered, but the figure is inconclusive and is very likely to increase, as rescue efforts are still underway," said Zayyad Ibrahim, a legislator in the Nigerian parliament.

Several people were injured in the attacks and taken to nearby hospitals, Ibrahim said.

The assault was in retaliation by villagers who allegedly attended recent army operations against the so-called bandits in their forest hiding places, local councilor Dayyabu Kerawa said.

"The bandits accused the residents of the selected villages of providing information about their hiding places to the military," Kerawa said. "We buried 51 victims yesterday."

Kaduna police spokesman Mohammed Jalige said authorities were investigating the attacks.

Escalation in violence

Violence has skyrocketed in northwestern Nigeria in recent years as criminal gangs involved in the theft and kidnapping of cattle have carried out bloody incursions into villages.

Armed groups attack from hiding places in nearby forests, exploiting the lack of security throughout the region.

The Birnin Gwari and Giwa districts of Kaduna state have been hit by violence and repeated reprisal attacks between bandits and local surveillance groups.

The security forces announced in February a sweeping operation aimed at armed gangs in the area.

Last month, 21 people, including 16 members of a family, died when the bandits attacked a village in a reprisal attack.

Authorities in several states in northwestern Nigeria have sought peace agreements with the bandits to stop the bloodshed, but they have failed to end the instability.