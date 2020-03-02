Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis received a gift from Netflix Cheer

Courtesy of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Could you say it Ashton KutcherY Mila Kunis are "fangirling,quot; about the successful Netflix program Encourage.
The docuseries, following the 40-member cheerleading team of Navarro College Bulldogs of Texas, ranked nationally, were immediately a hit among Netflix viewers and celebrities alike (celebrities, compulsively look like us!).
Now it seems that one of our favorite celebrity couples is getting attention from the cast of Encourage after Ashton shared on Instagram that he received a special package from them.
"Mila and I are officially freaking out. #Navarro," Ashton captioned his post, along with a package wrapped in elegant wrapping paper with a special note.
The note read: "Ashton + Mila, we hear you are a fan! Your support means everything to us. From, Netflix + The Navarro Cheer Team."
However, that's all Ashton published … leaving us hanging and curious to know what's inside the box. It would be better if Ashton's next post on Instagram is a video of him and Mila doing an unboxing and revealing what's inside.
Of course, we are not the only ones curious. Actress Alanna Masterson commented on Ashton's post, writing: "Jerry, you better hide in that box !!!!!!"
NFL soccer player JJ Watt He also commented: "Welcome to the Ring of Fire!"
Everyone else in the comments asked for more context and a little more history to receive this gift. We can only wait for Ashton to read his comments and deliver.
More recent, Kendall Jenner also showed how much fan of Encourage she was when he made an appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
After declaring himself superfan of the documentary series, presenter Ellen Degeneres He surprised Kendall with the opportunity to join the Cheer Navarro College team with a special star-led stunt demonstration Morgan Simianer, T.T. Barker, Shannon Woolsey Y James Thomas.
He even dressed with his own team of joy from Navarro and the Encourage The cast taught him a basic but impressive routine that he could achieve in a heartbeat.
