Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis received a gift from Netflix Cheer

Could you say it Ashton KutcherY Mila Kunis are "fangirling,quot; about the successful Netflix program Encourage.

%MINIFYHTMLf1ae959a98a485b8b928abff854650b311% %MINIFYHTMLf1ae959a98a485b8b928abff854650b312%

The docuseries, following the 40-member cheerleading team of Navarro College Bulldogs of Texas, ranked nationally, were immediately a hit among Netflix viewers and celebrities alike (celebrities, compulsively look like us!).

Now it seems that one of our favorite celebrity couples is getting attention from the cast of Encourage after Ashton shared on Instagram that he received a special package from them.

"Mila and I are officially freaking out. #Navarro," Ashton captioned his post, along with a package wrapped in elegant wrapping paper with a special note.

The note read: "Ashton + Mila, we hear you are a fan! Your support means everything to us. From, Netflix + The Navarro Cheer Team."

However, that's all Ashton published … leaving us hanging and curious to know what's inside the box. It would be better if Ashton's next post on Instagram is a video of him and Mila doing an unboxing and revealing what's inside.