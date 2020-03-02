As satellite service numbers decrease, AT,amp;T launches a new online television service with subscription – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Dallas-based AT,amp;T launched a new video streaming service on Monday as it struggles with a DirecTV business in contraction.

The new service, AT,amp;T TV, is based on contracts unlike other TV streaming applications such as Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV and will have most of the same channels offered on DirecTV. AT,amp;T has been testing the service in 13 markets and now makes it available to everyone.

AT,amp;T will send subscribers an Android streaming TV box to use the service. The free device will also come with Netflix and other streaming applications, as does the Comcast X1 cable box. Additional boxes cost $ 120.

Channel lists and prices are comparable to what is available on DirecTV, but AT,amp;T TV does not have NFL Sunday Ticket, an out-of-market soccer game package.

The company is trying to adapt to the change to video streaming, as subscribers of traditional cable and satellite television services fall. In May, it will launch HBO Max, a $ 15 a month streaming service that will link HBO programs with original programs and TV shows and WarnerMedia movies. AT,amp;T also has an online package that started as a cheaper service with fewer channels than a traditional package, but is losing customers after price increases. AT,amp;T is now trying to minimize that service in favor of the new AT,amp;T TV.

Customers do not need to be AT,amp;T customers on the Internet or wireless to register, although discounted packages are available. And the company is promoting the service by saying it won't count against AT,amp;T data limits.

On its own, AT,amp;T TV starts at $ 50 per month for a year with a two-year contract. As with many traditional television services, the promotion rate expires after one year. Some packages also come with a $ 8.50 fee for regional sports.

