Artist of the week: Billie Eilish

The successful & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39; He is still unstoppable as he wins big at the Grammys, offers a moving performance at the Oscars and makes history with his James Bond song.

Up News Info –

2020 is destined to be another great year for the rising young star Billie eilish. The new year began with an explosion, as it took home a total of five Golden Gramophones, including the coveted Album of the Year at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in January.

He made history as the youngest person and the first woman to win the four main categories, Best New Artist, Recording of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year, in the same year. All thanks to his debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?".

%MINIFYHTML7150771b436740cc145a7f60e2ecba7211% %MINIFYHTML7150771b436740cc145a7f60e2ecba7212%

The 18-year-old singer / songwriter followed him with a performance at the biggest film awards, the Oscars. Accompanied by his brother Finneas O & # 39; Connell, she delivered a poignant interpretation of The Beatles& # 39; durable single "Yesterday" during the "In Memoriam" segment.

On top of that, he has enlisted to sing the main song of the next twenty-fifth installment of the James Bond film franchise, "No time to die"With her brother as a producer, she became the youngest artist in history to write and record a 007 song.

Shortly after its release and debut during its live performance at the Brit Awards, the single rose to number 1 on the UK charts. It became Bond's second song to top the charts and also gave the artist her first single number one in the United Kingdom.

Despite all his achievements, Billie Eilish stands firm. On Grammy Night during the announcement of the winner of the Album of the Year, she was repeatedly picked up by the camera saying "Please, don't be me!" Before shouting: "No!" when it is announced as the winner.

During his acceptance speech, he revealed that he was actually supporting his fellow artist. Ariana Grande. "Can I say that I think Ariana deserves this?" she said. "& # 39; Thanks U, Next & # 39; it helped me to have a good time, and I think it deserves this more than anything in the world."

Later, his brother explained his reluctance to receive the award: "We were both a little embarrassed to win so much; you expect it to be a bit the same, but after the third consecutive … well, we love all our fellow nominees."

He also had an unlikely reaction to his acting at the Oscar. Despite receiving favorable reviews online, he said it could have been better. "I bombed that performance," he said. "That was crap."