Arrested woman accused of kidnapping by Farmers Branch police after the Amber weekend alert – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

RAMA DE AGRICULTORES, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Farmers Branch police detectives arrested Andrea Marie Francois in Dallas around 1:00 p.m. Monday in relation to an Amber Alert weekend.

Francois is currently in the Farmers Branch Detention Center charged with two counts of kidnapping and an unauthorized use charge for a motor vehicle.

The police have not said what would happen if I had any relationship with the children.

A boy and a girl were kidnapped in a stolen vehicle on Sunday around 3:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Signma Road.

The 4-year-old girl and the 5-year-old boy were found safe on Family Dollar on Maple Avenue in Dallas.

The vehicle was later located at 7930 N. Stemmons Frwy in Dallas.