Armed police surround Manila mall after shooting | News

Philippine police have surrounded a shopping center in a luxury district in the capital, Manila, after they shot inside and sent shoppers in a hurry in panic.

San Juan City Mayor Francisco Javier Zamora said that according to initial reports, a former security guard who was angry after being fired by the V Mall security agency was behind the shooting incident on Monday.

The guard has allegedly taken hostages, Zamora said.

Police spokesman Virgilio Timajo said hEvictions of buyers and employees were evacuated from the mall in the Greenhills shopping district of Manila after gunshots were heard from the second floor.

More to follow.