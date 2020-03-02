Apple will pay up to $ 500 million to strangle iPhones – BGR

Apple has been the subject of several major controversies since the first iPhone launched more than a decade ago, but few have been as shocking as "Batterygate," which was the name the Internet adopted when we discovered that Apple was strangling old iPhones to preserve the battery. lifetime. That discovery led to litigation, and on Monday, Reuters reported that Apple agreed to pay up to $ 500 million to resolve the case despite not admitting any crime. The court documents stated that Apple accepted the agreement to avoid a long and potentially even more expensive judicial battle.

How Bloomberg Law explains that dozens of class action lawsuits were filed against Apple between December 2017 and June 2018 regarding the limitation, but the United States Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation combined those lawsuits in the United States District Court for the Northern District from California in April 2018.

According to the report, the agreement covers anyone in the US. UU. Who owned or still owns an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus or iPhone SE with iOS 10.2.1 or later, as well as iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Owners with iOS 11.2 or later. Those who ran these versions of iOS before December 21, 2017 are eligible.

The agreement requires Apple to pay consumers $ 25 per affected iPhone, but that amount could fluctuate depending on the number of claims approved. Those named in the lawsuit will receive between $ 1,500 and $ 3,500, while the lawyers involved in the case will receive more than $ 90 million, which is 30% of the settlement amount.

The idea of ​​Apple participating in a scheme known as "planned obsolescence,quot; has been going around for years, but when iPhone owners began to notice that their phones were slowing down after a few years, the conspiracy theory came true . Apple ended up admitting that the processor speed decreased to reduce battery stress and avoid problems as the phone grew older. The problem was that Apple did not inform consumers before buying the phones, so Apple is now required to pay at least $ 310 million to people affected by this problem, and up to $ 500 million.

