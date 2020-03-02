Apple will pay up to $ 500 million for the battery-related phone slowdown

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – iPhone owners could get $ 25 from Apple after the company agreed to pay up to $ 500 million to resolve claims about the intentional slowdown of older phones to preserve older batteries.

Apple and lawyers representing iPhone consumers agreed to an agreement stemming from Apple's admission in 2017 that it was slowing down the phone's performance on older models to avoid unexpected stops related to battery fatigue.

That admission led Apple to offer $ 29 discount battery replacements, but many people said they had already spent hundreds of dollars to buy new phones because Apple did not reveal the cause of the problem. If they had known they could buy new batteries, they may not have bought new phones, some consumers said in the case.

Apple did not admit to acting badly. As part of the agreement, the company will pay $ 310 million to $ 500 million, including about $ 93 million to lawyers representing consumers.

IPhone users who were named in the class action lawsuit will get up to $ 3,500 each. The rest of the agreement money will be distributed to owners of iPhone 6, 6S, 7 and SE models that meet the eligibility requirements related to the operating system they had. They must submit claims to obtain the prize. If too many people present, the amount of $ 25 could be reduced.

A federal judge in San Jose, California, still needs to approve the agreement.