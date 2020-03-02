Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda set off to shoot





Ananya and Vijay were engrossed in a conversation while they sat on the jetty and the new couple definitely looked great together. Ananya and Vijay were seen shaking casually as they headed to shoot between intermittent cameras. We are very excited to see this pair on the big screen, and you? Check out his latest photos below.

Vijay Deverakonda is preparing for his big Bollywood debut in Fighter. Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film stars Ananya Panday alongside the southern superstar. Filming of the movie has already begun in Mumbai and after the images of Ananya and Vijay filming a sequence of bicycles became viral over the weekend, the duo broke down on their jetty at a jetty in Mumbai.