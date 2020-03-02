An injured, dozens of hostages in shooting at a mall in Manila

MANILA – A disgruntled security guard who lost his job at a luxury mall was unleashed in Manila on Monday, injuring at least one person and holding 30 others as hostages, police and press reports said.

One person was shot and was taken to a hospital, ANC Francis Zamora, mayor of the San Juan district, where the mall is located, told television. The mall's electronics and clothing stores were closed when shoppers were safely evacuated, but the gunman still had hostages inside an administrative office until Monday afternoon. The incident began around 10 a.m.

"We are currently negotiating with this person," said the mayor, adding that the man was upset that he had been fired from his job at the V-Mall in Greenhills.

Mr. Zamora said the man had a lawsuit related to his work and asked to speak with his former colleagues at a conference call. The man had asked for food and water and had "calmed down a bit," he said.