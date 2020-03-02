AMESBURY, Massachusetts (AP) – A Massachusetts man accused of fatally stabbing his mother and injuring his stepfather was sent to a mental health center for an evaluation at his appearance Monday after a court doctor told the judge who cannot understand the charges against him.

%MINIFYHTMLe3bd993b86bf0412ea8d572d5b47f0e311% %MINIFYHTMLe3bd993b86bf0412ea8d572d5b47f0e312%

John Brittan, 27, was held without bail for murder and other charges in connection with Saturday afternoon stabbings in Amesbury, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.

Barbara Diehl-Peirce, 65, was taken to a Boston hospital where she died from her injuries, Blodgett spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said in a statement.

Her husband, Edmund Peirce, 65, was taken to a New Hampshire hospital where she is recovering, she said.

In addition to the murder, Brittan is accused of aggression and aggression against a person over 60 and aggression with the intention of killing. The authorities did not reveal the reason for the stabbings.

Father Britten told WBTS-TV that his son has schizophrenia and does not use medication.