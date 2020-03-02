Amesbury man accused of fatally stabbing his mother sent for evaluation

AMESBURY, Massachusetts (AP) – A Massachusetts man accused of fatally stabbing his mother and injuring his stepfather was sent to a mental health center for an evaluation at his appearance Monday after a court doctor told the judge who cannot understand the charges against him.
John Brittan, 27, was held without bail for murder and other charges in connection with Saturday afternoon stabbings in Amesbury, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
Barbara Diehl-Peirce, 65, was taken to a Boston hospital where she died from her injuries, Blodgett spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said in a statement.
Her husband, Edmund Peirce, 65, was taken to a New Hampshire hospital where she is recovering, she said.
In addition to the murder, Brittan is accused of aggression and aggression against a person over 60 and aggression with the intention of killing. The authorities did not reveal the reason for the stabbings.
Father Britten told WBTS-TV that his son has schizophrenia and does not use medication.