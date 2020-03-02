Amazon's Deal of the Day: Amazon's Offer of the Day offers discounts on power banks, smartphones and more from Redmi – Latest news

In today's "Offer of the Day,quot; deals on Amazon, shoppers can take advantage of discounts on Redmi power banks and smartphones from brands such as Oppo and Huawei. If you plan to buy any of the devices, here is the list. Have a look

Oppo A31:

Available in Rs 11,490

The Oppo A31 smartphone includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The phone is available with a 12% discount on its original price and can be purchased at Rs 11,490. It is originally priced at Rs 12,990. Color options include Fantasy White and Mystery Black.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019:

Available in Rs 15,990

After a discount of Rs 4,000, the Huawei Y9 Prime smartphone can be purchased at Rs 15,990. The phone includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device is equipped with a 16MP pop-up selfie camera with an aperture of f / 2.2. It is powered by the company's HiSilicon Kirin eight-core processor and runs EMUI based on the Android 9 Pie operating system.

Redmi 10000mAh Power Bank:

Available in Rs 799

The recently launched Redmi 10000mAh power bank can be purchased at Rs 799 as part of Amazon's Deal Day. The device has a dual input port and comes with 10-watt quick charge support. It is originally priced at Rs 999 and is available with a 20% discount.

Redmi 20000mAh Power Bank:

Available in Rs 1,499

This Redmi power bank comes with a battery capacity of 20,000mAh. It is currently sold for Rs 1,499 on Amazon. The device comes with a fast charging of 18 watts. Black and white are the color options that one can choose. As stated by the company, you can charge Redmi K20 Pro – 3.5 times, iPhone XS – 4.7 times and Redmi Note 7 – 3.5 times

