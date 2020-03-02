Amazon Day Offer: Amazon Day Offer: Get up to 40% off tablets and smartphones – Latest news

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Available in Rs 13,999 onwards, the Redmi Note 8 Pro
It is sold with an exchange discount of up to Rs 10,500. There are three Redmi Note 8 Pro-6 + 64GB, 6 + 128GB and 8 + 128GB models. All these variants are priced at Rs 13,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. Blue, green, black and white are the color options that one can choose.
Oppo Reno 3 Pro
Oppo Reno 3 Pro was recently launched and is available for pre-orders. Amazon offers discounts of up to 3,000 rupees on its
Advance reservations made with ICICI bank cards. The smartphone works with an eight-core MediaTek Helio P95 processor and offers a 44MP dual-hole camera in the front.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Available at Rs 52,999 on Amazon at this time, the Galaxy Tab S6 is equipped with a 10.5-inch screen with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. It works with Android 9 Pie and has a dual rear camera of 13MP + 5MP. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 octa-core processor.
Lenovo Tab M10
After a 45% discount, the Lenovo Tab M10
It can be purchased at Rs 14,990 as part of Amazon's Offer of the Day. The tablet offers a 10.1-inch screen and contains 32 GB of on-board storage. It works with Android 9 Pie and works with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor.