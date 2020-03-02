Amazon Day Offer: Amazon Day Offer: Get up to 40% off tablets and smartphones – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLda8ba4df499e5a2c5e3e89480646f54511% %MINIFYHTMLda8ba4df499e5a2c5e3e89480646f54512%

The Amazon e-tailer offers discounts on tablets and smartphones as part of its "Deal Day,quot; offers. In the smartphone category, shoppers can take advantage of the discount on the recently launched Oppo Reno 3 Pro. There is also an offer on Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. While tablets are sold with up to 40% off Amazon. Have a look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro





Available in Rs 13,999 onwards, the Redmi Note 8 Pro

It is sold with an exchange discount of up to Rs 10,500. There are three Redmi Note 8 Pro-6 + 64GB, 6 + 128GB and 8 + 128GB models. All these variants are priced at Rs 13,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. Blue, green, black and white are the color options that one can choose.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro was recently launched and is available for pre-orders. Amazon offers discounts of up to 3,000 rupees on its

Advance reservations made with ICICI bank cards. The smartphone works with an eight-core MediaTek Helio P95 processor and offers a 44MP dual-hole camera in the front.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Available at Rs 52,999 on Amazon at this time, the Galaxy Tab S6 is equipped with a 10.5-inch screen with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. It works with Android 9 Pie and has a dual rear camera of 13MP + 5MP. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 octa-core processor.

Lenovo Tab M10

After a 45% discount, the Lenovo Tab M10

It can be purchased at Rs 14,990 as part of Amazon's Offer of the Day. The tablet offers a 10.1-inch screen and contains 32 GB of on-board storage. It works with Android 9 Pie and works with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor.