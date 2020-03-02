Amanda Bynes shows love for Drake 7 years after her infamous Tweet

%MINIFYHTML54b704b93c4a73785f8e0de1ebfe61ee11% %MINIFYHTML54b704b93c4a73785f8e0de1ebfe61ee12%

The actress of & # 39; What a Girl wants & # 39; upload the rapper's Instagram post & # 39; Money in the Grave & # 39; and he tells his fans that he still hears his successes after offending him in the past.

Amanda Bynes still has his eyes on Duck. Seven years after the internet connection with his infamous sensual tweet, the "What a girl wants"The actress took Instagram to share a screenshot of the rapper" Money in the Grave "post from her page and revealed that she is still her big fan.

In the Sunday March 1 post that was removed, the star of "She & # 39; s the Man" informed her devotees that Drizzy's songs are still some of her favorites. "Favorite songs now," he wrote in an attached title. "DRAKE 1. Money in the grave 2. Yes, in fact. RODDY RICCH 1. Ballin 2. High Fashion."

In 2013, Amanda surprised many when she tweeted: "I want @drake to kill my vagina." Months later, however, he threw insults at rapper "Hotline Bling." In a series of tweets, she shouted that he "has the ugliest smile, ugly gums, uneven teeth and ugly eyes," and said he only likes "because he is so ugly!"

Four years later, the "Easy one"The actress gave an explanation about her infamous tweet." I wasn't really being honest, "she told The Lowdown host Diana Madison." I thought: & # 39; Kill my vagina & # 39 ;. He was serious, but he was also high. So that was my way of saying, “ Let's do it, man & # 39 ;. But I was high and trying to be funny. "

In 2018, Amanda expressed her regret for her erratic tweets. "I am really ashamed and ashamed of the things I said," he told Paper Magazine. "I can't go back in time, but if I could, I would. And I'm very sorry to those who hurt and who lied because it really devours me. It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach." and sad. Everything I worked all my life to achieve, I ruined everything through Twitter. It's definitely not Twitter's fault, it's my fault. "

Drake himself has previously responded to Amanda's tweet. "I don't even know who is doing that or what it is about," he said in an interview with XXL magazine. "If that's her, I suppose it's a bit strange and disturbing. Obviously, it's a pattern of behavior that is much bigger than me. Whoever is behind, be she or someone else, they know that people are paying attention, so they keep going. "