Amanda Bynes celebrates 14 months of sobriety

Amanda Bynes He has been sober for 14 months.

The 33-year-old actress announced the biggest milestone through Instagram on Sunday.

"Celebrating being sober for a year and two months!" the She is the man Star wrote on the social network.

Bynes has discussed his sobriety battle before, even during a 2018 interview with Paper Magazine. the What a girl wants Celeb said he started smoking pot when he was 16.

"He later progressed to make molly and ecstasy," he told the publication. "(I tried) cocaine three times, but I never got high on cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my favorite drug."

He also told the magazine that he "definitely abused Adderall,quot; and said he impacted his behavior while working on Hall pass– pointing out that it was "the mixture of being so high that I could not remember my lines and not like my appearance,quot; that led her to move away from the project.