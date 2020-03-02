Amanda Bynes celebrates 14 months of sobriety

Amanda Bynes He has been sober for 14 months.
The 33-year-old actress announced the biggest milestone through Instagram on Sunday.
"Celebrating being sober for a year and two months!" the She is the man Star wrote on the social network.
Bynes has discussed his sobriety battle before, even during a 2018 interview with Paper Magazine. the What a girl wants Celeb said he started smoking pot when he was 16.
"He later progressed to make molly and ecstasy," he told the publication. "(I tried) cocaine three times, but I never got high on cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my favorite drug."
He also told the magazine that he "definitely abused Adderall,quot; and said he impacted his behavior while working on Hall pass– pointing out that it was "the mixture of being so high that I could not remember my lines and not like my appearance,quot; that led her to move away from the project.
Similarly, Bynes said he "could not stand,quot; his appearance in the success of 2010 Easy one and she was "convinced,quot; that she should stop acting after attending the screening, which led her to announce her retirement from acting on Twitter.
"I was drugged with marijuana when I saw that, but for some reason it really started to affect me," she told the media about the exam. "I don't know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things."
After announcing his retirement, Bynes felt that "he had no purpose in life."
"I had a lot of free time and & # 39; I woke up and baked & # 39; and I was literally high all day," she reminded Paper Magazine.
He also said he started "hanging out with a more sordid crowd."
"I really got into my drug use and it became a very dark and sad world for me," he continued.
Bynes entered a sober life center in 2019 and moved later that year. She continues to focus on her sobriety with her fiance Paul Michael.
"Now I have been sober for more than a year, the same with Paul," he told his followers in February after introducing his new man and apologizing for calling the people "ugly,quot; in the past. "I just want you to know, I love you guys and I'm very happy now. I feel like I have what's mine, and that's Paul."