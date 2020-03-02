Aly Raisman calls US gymnastics UU. For the settlement offer

Aly Raisman want answers

More than two years since the former US gymnastics doctor UU. And from Michigan State University Larry Nassar She was first sentenced to prison for sexually abusing girls under the pretext of medical treatment, the retired Olympic gymnast and more of her fellow athletes are asking for more information from USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee after all this time. .

His public criticism comes immediately after the elements of the holders of a proposed $ 215 million settlement for pending lawsuits against USA Gymnastics, which, if agreed, "would free several groups and individuals, including the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The former CEO of USA Gymnastics, Steve Penny, and former national team directors Bela and Martha Karolyi, for other claims, "ESPN reported. ESPN also reported that the proposed agreement presented a tiered payment system, which determined what would be paid to a survivor based on the places and events where the athlete was abused and the professional level. USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 in 2018.

Attorney Mick Grewal told ESPN: "There has to be some discovery for an informed decision to be made … With this statement of discovery, it is mainly about the assets of USAG. There is nothing here that relates to the USOPC The only way our clients are going to get any kind of justice for us to get some kind of discovery. "

"Ugh at the airport. Going to the team camp. I still want answers from USAG and USOPC. I wish BOTH would like an independent investigation as much as the survivors and I. High anxiety. It's hard not to think about everything I DON'T WANT TO THINK! ON!!!" Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in the history of the world championship that was presented in 2018 as one of the survivors who had been sexually abused by Nassar, tweeted on Saturday. "And THEY also don't want to know HOW everything was allowed to happen and WHO allowed it to happen so that it NEVER HAPPENS AGAIN? Shouldn't people be accountable? Who do I ask? I'm torn right now." … "