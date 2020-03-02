Aly Raisman calls US gymnastics UU. For the settlement offer

Aly Raisman want answers
More than two years since the former US gymnastics doctor UU. And from Michigan State University Larry Nassar She was first sentenced to prison for sexually abusing girls under the pretext of medical treatment, the retired Olympic gymnast and more of her fellow athletes are asking for more information from USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee after all this time. .
His public criticism comes immediately after the elements of the holders of a proposed $ 215 million settlement for pending lawsuits against USA Gymnastics, which, if agreed, "would free several groups and individuals, including the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The former CEO of USA Gymnastics, Steve Penny, and former national team directors Bela and Martha Karolyi, for other claims, "ESPN reported. ESPN also reported that the proposed agreement presented a tiered payment system, which determined what would be paid to a survivor based on the places and events where the athlete was abused and the professional level. USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 in 2018.
Attorney Mick Grewal told ESPN: "There has to be some discovery for an informed decision to be made … With this statement of discovery, it is mainly about the assets of USAG. There is nothing here that relates to the USOPC The only way our clients are going to get any kind of justice for us to get some kind of discovery. "
"Ugh at the airport. Going to the team camp. I still want answers from USAG and USOPC. I wish BOTH would like an independent investigation as much as the survivors and I. High anxiety. It's hard not to think about everything I DON'T WANT TO THINK! ON!!!" Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in the history of the world championship that was presented in 2018 as one of the survivors who had been sexually abused by Nassar, tweeted on Saturday. "And THEY also don't want to know HOW everything was allowed to happen and WHO allowed it to happen so that it NEVER HAPPENS AGAIN? Shouldn't people be accountable? Who do I ask? I'm torn right now." … "
"The problem is that USAG and USOC do not want anyone to know. This is a massive cover-up. The only way for someone to know what really happened is if someone forces them to release ALL documents and data to investigate. HOW CAN WE DO IT? THIS HAPPENS?" Raisman, who spoke publicly about Nassar's abuse in 2017, accused on Twitter. "How did it start? WE DON'T KNOW! Who looked the other way? WE DON'T KNOW! Why did they stay? WE DON'T KNOW! Who tried 2 help and was expelled? WE DON'T KNOW! Who didn't try and ran away? ? WE DON'T KNOW! They come, they go. What did they know? Where did they go? WE DON'T KNOW! WE DON'T KNOW! "
ME! The news has reached USA Gymnastics and the USOPC for comment. "We have cooperated fully with all research organizations, including through the production of information they have requested," said USA Gymnastics The Washington Post in a sentence. "The investigations have been led by Ropes & Gray (an independent law firm), several congressional committees, the Attorney General of Indiana and Walker County, Texas; and we will continue to cooperate. We are deeply committed to learning from these investigations and finding ways to prevent abuse in the future. At the same time, we must respect the confidentiality and integrity of the mediation and SafeSport processes. We would appreciate the opportunity to continue mediation and discuss the best way to resolve survivors' claims. "
Sitting with Today for an interview broadcast on Monday, Raisman reiterated his criticisms of the organizations after the scandal, telling Stephanie Gosk, "Gymnastics of the United States, Olympic Committee of the United States: they refuse to assume any responsibility to address the problem, to discover what went wrong."
Regarding the proposed agreement, "Honestly, it's offensive," Raisman said. "It just shows that they don't care. They just try, you know, to put it under the carpet and hope that, I think, people will forget that when they see the Olympics this summer."
Noting the alleged lack of information, Raisman said he would like to see "USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic Committee publish all their documents and data because they are not doing that. They are not answering our questions."
Meanwhile, the 2020 Summer Olympics are less than five months away. "I have been watching the gymnasts and I am very proud of them. I think they are doing an amazing job," Raisman said. "I am disconsolate because this is still happening for many reasons, for the survivors, for the competing gymnasts. It's absolutely, it has just been going on for too long and it's just not right."
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.