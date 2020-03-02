All known cases of coronaviruses in the US UU. (There are probably more).

CHICAGO – The number of known cases of coronavirus in the United States skyrocketed over the weekend and Monday, with dozens of new diagnoses that raised the total number of confirmations to 100.

%MINIFYHTMLe05a2baaa102d99f9ec046bf0c6a189311% %MINIFYHTMLe05a2baaa102d99f9ec046bf0c6a189312%

Public health officials reported that the virus was spreading among people without a history of foreign travel. Closed schools The governors declared states of emergency.

The New York Times has been tracking each case in the United States for more than a month and maintaining a database using information from federal, state and local officials to keep an accurate count.

The number of patients treated in the United States remains a small fraction of those diagnosed abroad, where thousands of people have died and tens of thousands have been infected. Most states have not had any confirmed cases.

But as concerns spread over a broader outbreak, this is what is known about current cases.

There is an inexplicable spread on the west coast

For weeks, almost all cases of coronavirus in the United States could be directly connected to foreign travel or close personal contact with someone who had recently returned from a trip. In recent days, that has begun to change.

Health officials in California, Oregon and the state of Washington have reported incidents of the virus that appear in people without a history of high-risk travel, suggesting that it could be spreading without being detected in the United States.

The cost has been especially severe in a nursing home in the suburbs of Seattle.

Six people have died in the state of Washington

The first coronavirus deaths in the United States were reported over the weekend in King County, Washington, which includes Seattle.

The first fatality, announced on Saturday, was a man in his 50s with underlying health problems. The second, announced on Sunday, was a man in his 70s who was a resident of the nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, where several cases have been identified.

On Monday, officials in Washington announced that four more people, including three nursing home residents had died from the coronavirus. Other residents of that facility were hospitalized in critical condition.

Patients have been treated in 14 states.

While the coronavirus has been diagnosed on both coasts and in the Midwest, it has mainly concentrated on a handful of states.

Combined, California and Washington represent 60 of the cases. Those patients include a mixture of people who contracted the disease locally, traveled to China or were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which docked in Japan after an outbreak on board. Doctors in Nebraska, where there is a hospital unit specializing in biocontainment, have treated 13 patients with coronaviruses, all former Diamond Princess passengers.

Health officials in Illinois, Florida, Oregon and Rhode Island have reported multiple cases of coronavirus. And individual patients, all of whom had a high-risk travel history, have been treated in Arizona, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Utah and Wisconsin.

Almost half of the American patients were on the Diamond Princess cruise

Forty-three Americans who spent time aboard the ship, where the virus spread among passengers and crew members, were evacuated and treated in the United States.

Those patients, who were transferred out of Japan on two flights of the US government. In the US, they have received care in hospitals in California, Nebraska, Texas, Utah and the state of Washington.

Dr. Matt Willis, the public health officer in Marin County, California, said a Diamond Princess passenger who tested positive was monitored at a hospital there. The patient, Willis said, "was not sick at all,quot; and eager to return home.

"We are waiting to see what happens while the body fights the virus," said Willis. “And potentially it could be weeks. And that is to tie a beautiful hospital bed for a long time. "

The vast majority of patients traveled abroad.

Although more and more unexplained cases have been identified, most people with coronaviruses in the United States recently spent time in a country with a larger outbreak.

A woman in the state of Washington who traveled to South Korea was diagnosed late last week. On Sunday, the first diagnosis was announced in New York, which involved a woman who had traveled to Iran.

And over the weekend, health officials in Rhode Island said two people, including a teenager, who had returned from a school trip to Italy were diagnosed with coronavirus. Others who went on that trip were held out of class, and the school was closed for a deep cleaning.

Several patients have already recovered

Many people with coronaviruses experience only minor symptoms, and some of the first patients in the United States have already recovered and returned to daily life. Those people include a man in the state of Washington, two people from China who were diagnosed while traveling in California and a married couple in the Chicago area.

"They have now had multiple rounds of negative tests for the virus and are clinically well," said Dr. Allison Arwady, county public health commissioner in Chicago, last month when the couple was released from isolation. “They don't need to wear masks, and neither does anyone who interacts with them. They have been cleared.