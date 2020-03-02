Akshay Kumar reveals what he most enjoyed while working at Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar may well be in his 50s, but he only seems to be younger and younger when it comes to his work. This is also evident in his films, since with each film he is raising the bar of the industry more than ever. And with the Sooryavanshi trailer, the same trend continues. From jumping to helicopters to high-speed chases, this four-minute trailer really made Akshay Kumar do it all.

During a conversation with a leading newspaper, Akshay talked about why the action, as a genre, is so close to his heart and how he is glad that he is still fit enough to do the stunts in the film. The actor said: "I am glad to do it again at age 52, with the same focus and agility. Bandar kitna bhi buddha ho jaaye, gulatiyan maarna nahi bhoolta, aur na hi chhodta hai. Woh kalabaaziyan toh karega hi na (laughs) Honestly, I enjoy doing stunts and I'm glad to be able to do it without the use of computer graphics. When you see today's progress, you will realize that I have performed the kind of stunts I used to do when I was between 20 and 30 years old I have used the techniques I learned at the beginning of my life. " Akshay also spoke about the respect he feels for uniformed men who diligently fulfill their duty for our safety.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in leading roles. The movie is scheduled to premiere on 24.th March 2020