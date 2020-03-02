Akshay Kumar hits Sooryavanshi's trailer

In 2011, Rohit Shetty collaborated with Ajay Devgn for Singham, a story of a policeman who does not commit his directors regardless of what happens. The character formed such a deep connection with the public that motivated the creators to make a sequel. The success of the Singham series gave rise to the police universe of Rohit Shetty, which now also consists of Simmba and Sooryavanshi. While Ranveer Singh impressed Simmba in 2018, it is now time for Akshay Kumar to stand out with Sooryavanshi.

Located in Mumbai, the trailer begins with taking us through the brief history of the terrorist attacks through which the city has passed and reveals that it is on the list of successes of an important terrorist group once again. The man who can stop this? Head of the Terrorist Squad Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar). When things become too difficult to handle for Sooryavanshi later, his contemporaries Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and Singham (Akshay Kumar) intervene to help his fellow policeman. Katrina Kaif plays the role of Akshay's love interest in the film, something the audience is also very excited about. The movie trailer is loaded with action sequences and we can safely say that Rohit Shetty has taken things to a higher level.

Sooryavanshi will launch on March 24 of this month.