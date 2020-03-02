Access to abortion will not expand in Colombia, courts rule | Colombia news

Bogota – The Constitutional Court of Colombia closed on Monday a historical case of abortion that divided the South American country and offered what experts called an opportunity to "set a precedent for the region."

For 14 years, Colombian law allowed abortion in three circumstances: if the mother's life was in danger, if the pregnancy was the result of rape or if the fetus is fatally deformed.

One case, presented by a hard-line activist against abortion, sought to eliminate those exceptions, but instead offered the court an opportunity to allow abortions during the first months of pregnancy.

On Monday afternoon, the magistrates announced in a decision 6-3 that it would maintain the status quo, a measure acclaimed as a disappointment and a victory for women's rights activists.

"The court is losing the opportunity to expand access to abortion," said Paula Avila-Guillen, director of Latin American Initiatives for the Women's Equality Center. "However, it is a verification that we are not retreating."

Women in Colombia make a gesture while participating in a protest in support of legal and safe abortion while protesters against abortion unite against the procedure (Luisa González / Reuters)

The case divided the South American country. A February survey by the Colombian magazine Semana suggested that almost 70 percent of the country opposed the legalization of abortion in the first four months of a pregnancy, but protests over abortion rights and rights against abortion have increased before Monday's decision.

While the court was deliberating, protesters from both sides clashed in the street in front of the court building. An invisible ideological wall seemed to run along the main street of the city, dividing the two groups shouting at each other.

Protesters with pro-abortion green scarves shouted: "Yes, yes, yes because of abortion," while groups with blue scarves against abortion shouted: "Yes, yes, yes, for life."

The controversial case was presented to the table by the hardline rights lawyer against abortion Natalia Bernal in 2019. Bernal requested a total ban on abortion after a 22-year-old woman in the western Catholic city of Popayán had an abortion at The seven months. A psychological evaluation indicated that he suffered serious mental problems such as depression as a result of pregnancy.

"My theory is that if abortion rights are increased, there will be many more women raped because the rapist knows that the state will allow women to get rid of the consequences of rape," Bernal told local Red + media at the end of 2019 without providing any evidence to support your claim.

But instead, the legal challenge put the possibility of legalization on the table.

The case came after a wave of feminist movements spread throughout the region. Of the 33 countries that make up Latin America and the Caribbean, only Uruguay, Cuba and Guyana allow abortion procedures without a woman needing to prove that her pregnancy endangers her life or that she was raped. In Argentina, a similar conversation is taking place as Congress legislators must consider a bill that would legalize abortion.

Despite the changes, much of the country, largely Catholic, remains firmly against abortion rights, including Colombian President Ivan Duque, who called any move away from the three exceptions "very tough."

"I am pro-life. I think life begins at conception," he said in February.

Legal paperwork

In 2006, the Constitutional Court of Colombia revoked a total ban on abortion and, on paper, Colombian laws seem more liberal than neighboring countries. But the legal bureaucracy associated with the laws makes access to abortion in many cases virtually impossible, and women who seek abortions are often asked for proof of rape beyond police reports.

Other health care providers refuse to perform the abortion or create elongated approval processes for women who often "run against time,quot; to receive care, said Cristina Rosero, a lawyer for the women's defense group based in Bogotá, Women & # 39; s Link.

"We are seeing health professionals simply … placing illegal obstacles, and they are not responsible," Rosero told Al Jazeera. "That creates this feeling of impunity that allows them not to comply with the law because they don't feel that there will be any consequences."

In 13 years, there have been 300 legal complaints from women who say they were denied a legal abortion, but only three of those cases ended in sanctions on health care providers, according to Women & # 39; s Link.

In rural areas of the country they also often lack sufficient medical supplies or training to perform such procedures, so such care becomes inaccessible to large sections of the population.

"This is a privilege," said Ávila-Guillén, who recalled that while growing up in a rural area, friends would have to travel more than 350 km (217 miles) by bus to receive medical attention in Bogotá.

An estimated 400,400 abortions are performed each year in Colombia, according to the US reproductive rights organization Guttmacher Institute. In 2018, private abortion provider Profamilia said 16,878 legal abortions were performed legally.

Despite being a massive leap in the number of legal procedures since 2008, when Guttmacher documented 322 legal procedures performed in medical clinics, it means that the vast majority of abortions performed in the country are still clandestine.

Nearly 15 percent of maternal deaths worldwide are the result of failed clandestine abortions, and women living in rural areas are more likely to experience medical complications than those in cities.

While the judicial decision did little to change the legal status quo in the South American country, Rosero said the case remains an important step for groups to open up new challenges to abortion law in the predominantly Catholic country because the court refused to recognize Bernal's challenge.

Also, he said, he launched a public conversation that is only expected to continue.

"It opens the doors to advances that have not happened in 14 years," he said. "This is a big step because it means that the public debate is progressing and people are ready for a conversation."