Absent voters can vote again if the favorite candidate is out – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – It's not too late: voters who used an absentee ballot for the presidential primary elections on March 10 in Michigan can change their preference and vote again.

At least eight Democratic candidates have retired from the race since the ballots were printed in Michigan's absence, including American Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and entrepreneurs Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang .

Absentee voting in Michigan has increased substantially now that voters can cast an absentee ballot for any reason.

As of Sunday, 453,193 tickets were returned in the absence of the 812,278 issued, according to the secretary of state's office. The number of voting requests increased by 78% since 2016.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, both Democrats, used Twitter to inform people that a second attempt at absentee voting is possible.

“Many people have approached me and asked me what their options are. They have many options, ”said Barb Byrum, the Ingham County employee.

"A candidate who is retiring is not the only reason to spoil his ballot," he said. “It can spoil your ballot for no reason. Maybe your candidate said something to change your mind.

A voter can scratch his absentee ballot by sending a written request to his local secretary. The voter must sign the application and state if they want a new ballot sent or if they will vote at the polls.

This request must be received before 2 p.m. Saturday if sent by mail. An absentee ballot can be thrown in person at the clerk's office until 4 p.m. next monday.

Byrum said that at least five local government employees in his county asked for additional ballots.

