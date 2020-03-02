About that precious trade agreement of the United States and the United Kingdom? Maybe not now

LONDON – When Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain used to talk about a new trade agreement with the United States, he often fell into the baroque language – "massive,quot;, "fantastic,quot;, "huge,quot; – of President Trump, the man who He calculated he would be sitting in front of him at the negotiating table.
Trump has not returned his tone about the potential of the agreement: it would be "magnificent," he promised when the two men met at the United Nations last September, but Johnson has done so, a reflection of economic and political reality. .
While his government set its goals for negotiations with Washington on Monday, Johnson instead emphasized the points that Britain would not give in to a negotiation, including food security and the sanctity of the country's National Health Service. He did not play the unexpected gain of the size of Texas from an agreement, as he did when he sold it as a lucrative marginal benefit of Brexit.
"We are going to get a tough business to boost British industry," Johnson said. "By exchanging Scottish smoked salmon for Stetson hats, we will offer lower prices and more options for our buyers."
In its negotiation plan, the Johnson government predicted that even if the talks were very successful, a US agreement would expand the British economy, at most, 0.16 percent in the middle of the next decade.
This more circumspect tone reflects the understanding that a trade agreement with the United States would always be much less important to Britain than its parallel conversations with the European Union, given its greater trade and closer integration.
And as transatlantic talks progress, the policy of an agreement becomes increasingly complicated on both sides of the ocean.
Presidential elections in the United States mean that Congress is very unlikely to approve a trade agreement with Britain, even if Johnson and Trump sign one before November.
In Britain, Mr. Johnson's national free spending agenda: recruiting nurses and police; The construction of broadband and high-speed rail networks offers a greater political reward than the reduction of Scotch whiskey rates.
"This is not the number one priority that people thought it would be," said Sam Lowe, a trade expert at the Center for European Reform. "From Johnson's point of view, it makes more sense to focus on the national economy."
Mr. Johnson's priorities became clear last month when he accepted, above the objections of the United States, allow Chinese telecoms firm Huawei to supply equipment to Britain's 5G broadband network.
Johnson defended the decision as critical for his ambitions to turn Britain into a technological power. But he faced Trump, who played his friendship with Johnson and urged him to reject Huawei for national security reasons.
While officials on both sides insist that this is not going to poison the talks, the two men had a difficult phone call and Johnson postponed a planned trip to Washington until June that would have served as a platform to start negotiations.
Even leaving Huawei aside, some experts question how much economic incentive there is to make a deal. Unlike the United States, it is not trying to relaunch an unbalanced relationship like The Trump administration is negotiating with China. The United States currently has a surplus of $ 5.5 billion with Britain in goods and $ 13.3 billion in services, figures that would normally make Trump smile.
"Private sectors have remained silent about the specific barriers to market access or regulatory issues that the parties must resolve in an agreement," said Daniel M. Price, former chief business advisor to George W. Bush. "Commercially significant negotiation is between the United Kingdom and the EU."
Mr. Price, who is now managing director of Rock Creek Global Advisors, an economic advisory firm, said: "This negotiation seems more driven by policy at the top than by the commercial interests of the United States or the United Kingdom." .
For Trump, a trade agreement is a reward for the defense of Brexit by Johnson, which undermines the European Union, a supranational project in which he distrusts deeply. For Mr. Johnson, an agreement is Test A of the new road that Britain can forge, after having thrown the shackles of Brussels.
That does not mean that there are no concrete economic benefits. The British government said Scotland could export more Scotch whiskey and smoked salmon, northern England more cars and Welsh more lamb to the United States.
Both countries are competitive in industries such as finance and digital services; Executives in these industries say they could benefit by writing more flexible rules than those of the European Union. But Britain has yet to decide whether to tax US technology companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon.
The Trump administration will push to reduce barriers to its agricultural products and pressure the National Health Service to pay more for US drugs, which raises troubling political problems in Britain.
In its plan, the government said, "the NHS is not, and never will be, for sale to the private sector, whether abroad or nationally." But the Labor Party and other critics warn that Mr. Johnson will accept chlorinated American chicken and allow US companies to buy pieces of the revered health service.
British officials have hinted at greater flexibility in American food. Lowe, the trade expert, said the plan is committed only to preserving Britain's high food safety standards, not existing regulations that exclude US poultry.
Americans argue that treating chicken with chlorine or other chemicals is safe and has been caricatured in Britain for political purposes.
Even if both sides solve those problems, they will have to deal with the state of Northern Ireland, which could be a lightning rod on Capitol Hill.
Under the terms of Britain's withdrawal agreement with the European Union, the North has a unique status, part of Britain's customs territory but adhered to European Union regulations, which allows it to have Without a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.
But Mr. Johnson and his assistants have recently aroused the fear that they are breaking that agreement by stating that there will be no controls on products flowing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. Potentially, a back door would open to goods entering the Republic of Ireland from all over the world, forcing it to establish a hard border with Northern Ireland.
This, in turn, would lift the inconvenience of Congress leaders in the United States, including Nancy Pelosi, the President of the House, who are determined to safeguard the 1998 peace agreement that ended three decades of violence in North Ireland.
"If the United Kingdom did not fulfill its legal obligation to take measures to avoid a hard border in Ireland," said Bobby McDonagh, a former Irish ambassador to Britain, "the chances of obtaining any trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom through Congress, which would generally accept the interpretation of events by Ireland, would be close to zero. "
Finally, there is the complexity that Britain is conducting parallel negotiations with two of its largest trading partners. And the situation is even more complicated than that, because Trump also intends to negotiating its own agreement with the European Union, which means that there could be an ongoing tripartite negotiation.
The three sets of conversations would be carried out independently, but negotiators must monitor all three, since the agreements in one could affect the other two. British officials have insisted that they will negotiate simultaneously with Brussels and Washington, and their desire to launch the transatlantic round may be partly to use it as a lever in their talks with the European Union.
But American business executives said that was an illusion. The most likely scenario, they said, is that Washington will wait to see what terms Britain sets with the European Union on trade regulations and other issues before deciding what kind of agreement to reach with Johnson.
"There is a logic to working with your biggest business partner on how your relationship should be," said Marjorie Chorlins, senior vice president of European Affairs for the US Chamber of Commerce.
Mark Landler reported from London and Ana Swanson from Washington. Stephen Castle contributed reporting from London.