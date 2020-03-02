About that precious trade agreement of the United States and the United Kingdom? Maybe not now

LONDON – When Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain used to talk about a new trade agreement with the United States, he often fell into the baroque language – "massive,quot;, "fantastic,quot;, "huge,quot; – of President Trump, the man who He calculated he would be sitting in front of him at the negotiating table.

Trump has not returned his tone about the potential of the agreement: it would be "magnificent," he promised when the two men met at the United Nations last September, but Johnson has done so, a reflection of economic and political reality. .

While his government set its goals for negotiations with Washington on Monday, Johnson instead emphasized the points that Britain would not give in to a negotiation, including food security and the sanctity of the country's National Health Service. He did not play the unexpected gain of the size of Texas from an agreement, as he did when he sold it as a lucrative marginal benefit of Brexit.

"We are going to get a tough business to boost British industry," Johnson said. "By exchanging Scottish smoked salmon for Stetson hats, we will offer lower prices and more options for our buyers."