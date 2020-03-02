Aaron Carter was left with a red face for the failed attempt to give the Drive-Thru cashier his merchandise

Instagram

A clip from the Instagram live stream of the hit creator & # 39; I Want Candy & # 39; He sees him trying to give the girl at the restaurant window some free merchandise, before realizing he had no idea who it was.

Aaron CarterThe attempt to give to an ATM his merchandise fell, after the girl confessed that she had no idea who she was.

The "Aaron & # 39; s Party (Come Get It)" singer, 32, shared a clip on his Instagram live stream of him trying to give the girl at the restaurant window some free merchandise, but It soon became clear that I was confused by what was happening. going

"I'm Aaron Carter. This is my merchandise. It's free," he said as he handed a sweater to the girl, who only said, "Oh … thanks."

The friend who was filming the moment asked the cashier if he knew his success "I Want Candy", but she didn't. Then he raised Aaron's brother Nick carter and the alley boys but, as it became clear that his efforts were in vain, Aaron decided to remove the sweater and leave.

Aaron's merchandise was controversial in January (20), after he was criticized for allegedly embezzling the work of digital artist Jonas Jodicke to promote his collection.

The star has denied all the accusations.