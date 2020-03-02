A private investigator tests Samsung's 100x zoom camera: BGR

One of the most intriguing features that Samsung includes in its S20 line is something that the company calls Space Zoom. Although it is true that the name itself is a bit tricky, I suspect that Apple is a little disturbed because it did not come with him first.

Leaving the name aside, Space Zoom looks pretty cool and offers an amazing ability to get close to a subject while taking a picture. The S20 Ultra in particular, which will cost you around $ 1400, takes the zoom technology to the next level.

%MINIFYHTMLf537f903dae6ae065e53469ca5e36fe811% %MINIFYHTMLf537f903dae6ae065e53469ca5e36fe812%

As Samsung pointed out during its Unpacked event last month:

With the Space Zoom technology of the Galaxy S20, even when it is far away, you can get closer. Use up to 30x zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20 + with Space Zoom, our AI-based Super Resolution Zoom, or increase up to 100x Space Zoom, with the revolutionary lens folded into the S20 Ultra with 10x Hybrid Optic Zoom.

We have already seen some examples of the 100x zoom of the Galaxy S20 Ultra on the web, but a new video from a private investigator gives us a more complete view of what Samsung's smartphone offers to the table.

The following video was created by The Wall Street Journal and introduces Michael McKeever, a private investigator with decades of experience. The video aims to discover how the S20 Ultra compares to Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max, a Sony HDR-CX190 and a Nikon P100.

The first test was about 50 feet and I saw that the S20 Ultra beat the iPhone. Of course, once you reach the maximum zoom, the image starts to get a little blurry.

The full video can be seen below:

Suffice it to say that if you want a clear and sharp zoom capability from a long distance, smartphones still pale in comparison to dedicated independent cameras.

Image source: Karlis Dambrans / Shutterstock