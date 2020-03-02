A person beaten while walking on tracks in Sunnyvale is the first Caltrain fatality of 2020 – Up News Info San Francisco

SUNNYVALE (Up News Info SF) – A person walking along the Caltrain tracks at the Lawrence station in Sunnyvale was beaten and killed on a Sunday morning on Sunday, authorities said.

Caltrain's first death in 2020 occurred around 9:38 a.m. There were no injuries in any of the 64 passengers aboard the train.

Emergency personnel are in place and trains stop at the incident area, the agency said.

The northbound trains resumed operations around 10:18 a.m.

