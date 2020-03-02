A complete guide to High Street Place in downtown Boston

While High Street Place points to an opening in early spring, it is prepared to bring 20 new food, beverage and entertainment vendors to the bustling downtown financial district.

Directed by Rockpoint Group, Rockhill Management and the development consultants of the CANAdev food hall, High Street Place will serve as a central hub for chefs, brewers, coffee makers and restaurateurs, all using the space as a launch pad for new restaurants or an expansion of its already popular concepts Diners who pass in the morning will find coffee, juices, donuts and one of Boston's most coveted breakfast sandwiches at your fingertips. Lunch and dinner vendors range from a pizzeria run by restaurateur Tiffani Faison and a Middle Eastern position of the team behind Anoush’ella to an unconditional Somerville known for his porchetta sandwiches. And the lounge will be a good faith destination to drink, with beer, wine and cocktails offered at multiple vendors, in addition to a brewery and a cocktail bar on site.

%MINIFYHTMLf47a499f163131d715853df0d8bce49311% %MINIFYHTMLf47a499f163131d715853df0d8bce49312%

Within the 20,000-square-foot space, which was designed by Gensler and Groundswell Design, the food hall will also serve as a social center, offering live music, workshops and a series of speakers, along with an LED video entertainment wall of big size. When it opens, the programming will begin with a preview of the Boston Blocking season Block Party season, although the events have not yet been announced.

See our guide to the 17 suppliers that have been named so far, and watch for the names of remaining suppliers that will be launched.

Bad donut

Harvard pastry chef and graduate, Tess Wood, and her incredibly unique donuts have had a regular presence at local farmers markets, but she will have her first brick and mortar at High Street Place when it opens this spring. Find fun creations like Chips and Giggles (a vanilla glazed donut covered with french fries and a chocolate and hazelnut drizzle) and Zesty Shades of Gray (a glazed donut with lemon and rosemary peel).

Daiquiris and Daisies

Daren Swisher and Joseph Cammarata know their way around a bar: the two Boston hospitality professionals have shaped bar shows in places like Hojoko, backbar and jm Curley. They are now joining to form Daiquiries & Daises, a cocktail bar that highlights original cocktails and classic libations with a different touch, such as a pineapple daiquiri and a amaro-based margarita.

Chef Tiffani Faison at Fool’s Errand in Boston. —Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

Dive bar

Tiffani Faison has spent the last few years building a successful list of award-winning restaurants on the Fenway, including Sweet Cheeks, Tiger Mama, Fool’s Errand and their latest project, Orfano. In Dive Bar, one of his two concepts in High Street Place, he draws both from the north and the south, with potential dishes that include lobster rolls, po & # 39; boys and shrimp for peeling and eating.

The Farmacy Cafe

Based on its success in Newton and the seaport, The Farmacy Cafe will premiere its third location on High Street Place, bringing fresh and healthy food to the downtown food hall. Breakfast toast and smoothies will serve as a welcome meal in the morning, while salads and rice dishes will be available in the afternoon. Looking for kombucha with CBD? Coffee will also serve that.

Spicy tuna roll in Fuji in Ink Block. —Taylor Briand

Fuji Sushi

The JP Fuji Group is expanding to High Street Place with a ninth restaurant, this time focused on sushi and popular items from other places in Fuji, in addition to dishes designed exclusively for the food hall. To drink: Japanese sake, beer and whiskey.

Precious Gelato

Are you coming to High Street Place for dessert? The Portland, Maine, Gorgeous Gelato ice cream shop will open its second location in the food hall, with Donato Giovine and Mariagrazia Zanardi's husband and wife team serving a totally natural gelato line in flavors such as hazelnut and dark chocolate. In addition to exclusive items such as ice cream cannoli and ice cream panini, there will be Italian cookies, cakes and ice cream-based cocktails.

Patrick Barter, founder / director of Gracenote Coffee Roasters. —Pat Greenhouse / Globe Staff

Gracenote coffee

This small espresso bar in the leather district will expand with a second location in the food hall, which serves its usual line of espresso drinks, seasonal drinks and tea. But it's also adding a nightlife to its new outpost with the addition of coffee and wine cocktails, encouraging diners to stay long after their coffee break ends.

Haley jane

Is a food room really a food room without a fried chicken stand? Enter Haley Jane, who comes from the team behind Wheelhouse and her popular fried chicken sandwich specials on Thursdays. Haley Jane's fried chicken sandwiches will be available every day and will include variations such as Nashville's hot Korean style and a hot buffalo honey sandwich called Bills Mafia.

Hum’oveh

From the team behind Anoush’ella comes Hum’Oveh, a Middle Eastern concept where stuffed breads and sandwiches are the main event. Diners can buy bowls of meat or shish kebab chicken, while vegetarians may be attracted to mezze options such as spicy feta cheese sauce, hummus and eggplant sauce.

A breakfast sandwich from Mike & Patty & # 39; s. —Globe File Photo

Mike and Patty

You know Mike & Patty for his flickering corner cellar in Bay Village, where early morning lines form outside the door while diners wait to order one of the coveted breakfast sandwiches: the Fancy, maybe, or the Carolina caviar with an extension of pepper cheese. Owners Ania Zaroda and Michael Gurevich will serve some of their staple foods in the new food hall, as well as some exclusive High Street Place surprises.

Mother juice

The cold-pressed juices that change seasonally are the focus on Mother Juice, which will open its fourth location on High Street Place. But it's more than just a juice bar: the store serves a variety of healthy options for leaning, including breakfast dishes, salads, toast and juice cleaning.

Newburyport Brewing

To become a good faith destination after work, High Street Place needed some kind of tavern, and they got one with Newburyport Brewing, a North Shore brewery that will offer 12 draft beers, including a gluten-free option. Catch up with your coworkers on a Plum Island Belgian White, Green Head IPA or Newboard-style Overboard NEIPA, along with beers from the Newburyport 1635 series of small batches.

BOS noodles

High Street Place has not forgotten vegans, vegetarians and those looking for gluten-free meals. Noodle BOS will have something for each type of diner, from roti and tempura udon stretched by hand to curry and tonkotsu ramen, in addition to the option of building their own bowls of ramen and rice.

Northeast of the border

With an already solid reputation as one of Boston's most prominent Mexican food trucks, Northeast of the Border will open its first brick and mortar at High Street Place, selling a selection of traditional Mexican tacos and fresh sauces.

The Porchetta sandwich in Pennypacker & # 39; s. —Globe Staff Photo / Jim Davis

Pennypacker & # 39; s

For porchetta enthusiasts, Pennypacker should be their first stop once the dining room is opened. The family business has developed a group of followers dedicated to sandwiches made by experts from the Somerville restaurant, in particular, its porchetta sandwich, served in a ciabatta roll of the house with broccoli rabe, chives, agrodolce or seasonal mostarda. Find that and other sandwiches, salads and snacks in the new downtown location.

Tenderoni

The second concept of Faison's High Street Place, Tenderoni’s, turns the old-school pizzeria to its neighborhood. Here you will find pizzas and custom grinders, in addition to the strange salad or two.

Wheelhouse

This hamburger destination closed its excavations on Broad Street in February, but will reopen in the food hall with its stacked list of star burgers. Order a hamburger with pepper cheese or a Jam Session hamburger, or enjoy breakfast options, sandwiches and restaurant accompaniments.

High Street Place; 100 High Street Place, Boston; Spring 2020 opening.