6 highlights of Chris Pratt in the room

Chris Pratt It is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. But for E! Jason Kennedy, the Ahead The star is simply his "friend Chris."
Therefore, it was not surprising when the famous entertainment journalist got the Jurassic world leading man to open on a variety of topics during the new Monday In the room. In fact, the Parks and recreation alum discussed everything from intermittent fasting to her favorite father-in-law to rediscovering her faith after her son JackPremature birth
Not to mention that the A-lister even talked about staying humble in the middle of his blockbusters.
"It has taken me a long time to take small steps to get here," Pratt reflected. "It started, I was a guy on a WB TV show. I would be surprised if someone knew who he was … And then all the way until now, where you just don't want to walk making the assumption that people know who you are."
We promise you that if you didn't know who Chris Pratt was before, you'll know much more about him after seeing him. In the room.
For everything this week In the room He taught us about Pratt, scroll through our main conclusions below.
Enter as an action movie:
As Pratt detailed to Kennedy, to get in shape for the many action franchises in which he stars, he performs an intermittent fast and follows a Keto diet. Of course, he revealed that he has to "cut even more,quot; from his diet just before filming.
"I will eat an In-N-Out hamburger, which weighs say 10 ounces in total, and I will gain four pounds. I don't know how it works," one's father shared. "My body is like, I am 99 percent full of all the garbage. So, if I put some garbage in my body, my body reacts immediately."
Why make people laugh is their love language:
According to the Everwood veteran, his father's death made him realize that laughter was his love language.
"For me, laughing and making people laugh was like a language of love in my family," the experienced actor conveyed. "When my father, who passed away … his physical and mental health had been failing for a long time towards the end of his life, it's all he could do was make him laugh and he could still make me laugh. It was like, this language of humor ".
He reveals his favorite anger of his mother-in-law and wife Katherine:
As he previously mocked at a glance, Pratt couldn't be more in love with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, to whom he declared "changed my life for the better in many ways,quot;. Pratt not only fell in love with Katherine, an author, but also loves her family.
Specifically, Katherine's mother, Maria Shriver.
VALERIE MACON / AFP / Getty Images
"I love everyone in the family, (but) I must say that Maria," Pratt replied after brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger He asked the 40-year-old to choose a favorite relative.
Like E! Readers surely know, it is said that the actor began dating Katherine during the summer of 2018 after being introduced by his mother. Pratt and Schwarzenegger were married in June 2019, in front of friends and family, at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.
"She is a great stepmother. She, God willing, will one day be a great mother," Pratt said earlier in the episode. "She has good parents, great brothers. She fills all my many deficits."
Despite looking like a perfect match, Pratt admitted that his wife "doesn't like it when she eats food from her plate."
On how Tommy Chong's daughter led to her big chance:
Apparently, when Pratt was working at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., he had a chance to meet with Rae Dawn Chong.
"She said: & # 39; You're pretty, are you acting? & # 39; And I said:" Hell, yes! Put me in a movie & # 39; "Pratt detailed. "And she said: & # 39; Well, we're auditioning people for a movie I'm doing and it starts in four days and our boy fell off. Do you want to audition for that? & # 39;"
And, of course, he said yes.
How the birth of his son helped him reconnect with his faith:
As Pratt shared with Kennedy, he faded a little in his faith during his first days in Hollywood. However, after his son with his ex-wife Anna Faris Born premature, Pratt found himself returning to his faith once again.
BACKGRID
"He was born premature at 10 weeks. Anna, his mother, went into labor at 30 weeks and had some problems. He was in intensive care for a month," he recalled sincerely. "He had very serious complications, and there were many prayers and many promises and negotiations with God to save my son."
Pratt went on to say that he considers Jack's survival "a true miracle." While acknowledging that he has receded in his faith since then, he said that after his divorce he is taking "a little more seriously this time."
Almost happening Guardians of the Galaxy:
"I passed the audition and (director) James gunn He had gone from seeing me. James didn't see me as the role and I didn't see myself as a Marvel superhero, "Pratt said.
Initially, Pratt thought Star-Lord was this "cheeky,quot; character. But, after a meeting with Gunn, he realized that he could do his part.
"I just colloquialized the entire audition, I left the book, I did my thing," Pratt said. "And, in a few minutes, James says he turned to Sarah and said:" That's it! That's the guy & # 39 ;.
See an improved version of Pratt & # 39; s In the room Tonight at 10:30 p.m.
In the room Come back today at 1 p.m. with a special improved version that airs at 10:30 p.m., only at E!